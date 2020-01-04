City of Waco Parks and Recreation employees, along with Keep Waco Beautiful and other volunteers, recycle some of the 500 trees during the annual Chipping of the Green
at Paul Tyson Field. The trees were mulched and bagged during the event that dates back to the early 1990s.
