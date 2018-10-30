Disney has many powers, even the power to raise movies from the box-office graveyard. The “Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash” (6:50 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) celebrates a 1993 film that was largely ignored by moviegoers and savaged by critics upon its release.
A quarter century of repeat airings on the Disney Channel and ABC Family (now Freeform) have turned it into a classic. Look for interviews with the film’s cast and crew members, including Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker. An airing of “Hocus Pocus” (7:50 p.m., TV-14) follows.
Perhaps “Hocus Pocus” became popular because it was a one-and-done project and never turned into a franchise. Box-office failure will do that.
Tonight’s listings are stuffed with franchises, sequels and films that spawned sequels, including: “Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers” (6 p.m., AMC); “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers” (8:05 p.m., AMC); “Tremors 1: Aftershocks” (6:18 p.m., Starz Encore); “Scream” (8 p.m., Starz Encore); “Hotel Transylvania 2” (5:45 p.m. and 7:35 p.m., FXM); “Freddy vs. Jason” (7 p.m., Paramount); “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (9 p.m., Paramount); “Saw II” (5:46 p.m., Starz); “Saw III” (7:21 p.m., Starz); “Saw IV” (9:12 p.m., Starz); “Jeepers Creepers 3” (6 p.m., Syfy); “Leatherface” (8 p.m., Syfy) and “The Conjuring 2” (7 p.m., TNT).
- Fans can also tune in to an all-day marathon of “Supernatural” (7 a.m. to 7 p.m., TNT, TV-14) or binge on every episode of “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” (7 a.m. to 9 p.m., FXX, TV-PG), presented in chronological order.
- The premium service CBS All Access begins streaming “Tell Me A Story.” Created by Kevin Williamson, “Tell Me” reimagines classic fairy tales as grim thrillers set in today’s New York. Want to see “The Three Little Pigs” pull a heist? This is the series for you!
- Netflix imports the Thai series “Girl From Nowhere” (TV-MA), about a mysterious teenage girl who enrolls at different schools and helps reveal the wrongdoings of teachers and students.
- The horror spoof “Stan Against Evil” (9 p.m., IFC, TV-14) returns for a third season. Look for guest s like Scott Adsit, Maria Bamford, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and
- Eddie Pepitone. John C. McGinley stars.
- On the sixth anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, “Sinking Cities” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) explores the reality of rising sea levels and the catastrophically expensive prospects for coastal urban centers like New York.
Other highlights
- A teen shows up with liver failure on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Mario guest-stars on “Empire” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Mike Tirico hosts a panel discussion on “1968: The Legacy of the Mexico City Games” (7:30 p.m., NBCSN).
- Gorsch throws his weight around on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A politician’s wife is a murder victim on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Delilah considers options on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Rochelle’s secret emerges on “Greenleaf” (9 p.m., OWN, TV-14).
Cult choice
Made for just over $30,000, industrial filmmaker Herk Harvey’s 1962 shocker “Carnival of Souls” (9:15 a.m., TCM) has influenced several generations of independent horror filmmakers.