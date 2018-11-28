The magic of the holidays mingles with flagrant product placement and corporate promotion on several network specials.
“Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit” (7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) promotes a movie franchise, a toy behemoth and a theme park in a jokey CGI cartoon “prequel.”
Mashing together brands for the sake of hype may be good marketing, but it detracts from the essential nature of the individual efforts. The dazzling aspect of the “Jurassic Park” movies was the seamless presentation of digitally created dinosaurs with live-action photography. Lego’s appeal remains the sheer tactile joy of little plastic blocks. Here both the prehistoric creatures and the toylike characters are flattened into a two-dimensional cartoon. Much is lost in translation except the gag-driven script.
Not to be outdone, ABC Disney promotes its “Frozen” franchise with the 2017 special “Olaf’s Holiday Adventure” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). The 2014 cartoon “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-G) follows.
Both lead up to “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). Jordan Fisher (“Dancing With the Stars: Juniors”) and Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) host musical performances by Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, Brett Eldredge, Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo Bocelli.
- The two-part true crime saga “Cold Valley” (8 p.m., ID, TV-14) revisits a series of murders that terrorized the Lewis-Clark Valley near the Washington-Idaho border for several years in the 1980s. Investigators are almost certain they know the identity of the killer. “Cold Valley” presents the decades-long cold case effort to gather evidence.
- The Filmstruck streaming service will go dark as of today. A collaboration of Turner Classic Movies and the Criterion Film Collection, it offered both Hollywood gems and world cinema masterpieces for cord-cutting movie buffs.
Filmstruck will be missed by its subscribers, who remained, seemingly, too small in number for the service to survive. Filmstruck was not perfect. I found it prone to freezing up on my Roku device. It was also entirely too “curated” for my tastes. Rather than let viewers rummage through the entire Criterion Collection (as Hulu had done when Criterion was part of that service), Filmstruck offered viewers a choice pre-selected menu.
At the same time, its monthly fee was roughly the same as Netflix or Amazon Prime, services offering much broader variety.
Since the closing of Filmstruck, Criterion has announced its own streaming service, called the Criterion Channel, launching in the spring.
In the meantime, many Criterion films can be found on the Kanopy streaming service, offered by many public library systems.
Other highlights
- New Orleans comes to Dallas for NFL football (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) action.
- The Canadian ensemble “Baroness Von Sketch Show” (8 p.m., IFC, TV-14) offers a send-up of advice on subjects from gossip and sex to campfires.
- Frank faces political violence on “Murphy Brown” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
Cult choice
The blurred line between Hollywood movies and television did not begin with Netflix or Amazon. Some of the most celebrated movies of the 1950s first aired as teleplays on the fledgling medium. They include “Marty,” “Days of Wine and Roses” and “12 Angry Men” (9:15 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), directed by Sidney Lumet, making his movie debut after years directing television dramas.
Series notes
An awkward wedding gift on “The Big Bang Theory” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Show me the shaman on “Supernatural” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Independence Day on “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).
Christy gets competitive on “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Will’s mother mourns her dead dog on “Will & Grace” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... School elections on “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Babysitting worries on “I Feel Bad” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... A captive held hostage may have a criminal record on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A teen murder victim had several identities on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).