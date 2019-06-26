It’s never wise to predict what happens in politics or political events, particularly when you file columns days in advance, as I do. But I will make a guess as to one subject that probably won’t get mentioned.
Over the past year or so, America’s farmers have faced tariffs, floods and a rained-out planting season. Imagine how “the news” would react if the tech sector or Wall Street faced such ruinous prospects?
The simple fact is, television rarely pays attention to farms or farmers. With few exceptions, including Netflix’s “The Ranch” and Paramount’s “Yellowstone,” most “rural” shows have followed a “Green Acres” tradition. They’re more likely to be about the comedy of city slickers adjusting to country life. ABC’s recent comedy “Bless This Mess” is just that.
If TV ignores farms and farmers, why should we expect anything different from a TV debate?
A second scrum of 10 candidates appears on the 2020 Democratic Candidates Debate (8 p.m., NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo).
- Not in the business of advertising or ratings, Netflix rarely releases audience figures. But it was quick to point out that more than 30 million viewers had streamed “Murder Mystery,” a movie comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.
While I’m generally mystified by the popularity of anything involving Sandler, I can appreciate this comedy’s broad, old-fashioned appeal. Its drawing-room murder plot hearkens back to “Clue,” both the board game and the movie, and won’t tax the patience of Agatha Christie fans. It features nice scenery, sets and costumes and even a nod to “If It’s Tuesday, This Must Be Belgium.”
While Sandler stars, it’s not an Adam Sandler movie. He’s not surrounded by his usual entourage.
The most old-fashioned thing about “Murder” is its celebration of the average American (Sandler and Aniston are a cop and a hairdresser, respectively) over rich snobs.
Aniston channels a girl-next-door-who’s-smarter-than-she-lets-on appeal that dates back to Meg Ryan in her heyday and Ginger Rogers in too many movies to mention.
It’s slight, fun summer fare. Like most Sandler efforts, it has been savaged by critics. In this case, I have to disagree. It’s not art, but it is amusing.
