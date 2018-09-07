On a Saturday night cable schedule that’s clogged with tepid temptations to re-watch dumb movies featuring Adam Sandler (“Grown Ups,” 7:24 p.m., Bravo, and “The Waterboy,” 9 p.m., Comedy Central), Nicolas Cage (“Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance,” 9:35 p.m., AMC) and Dwayne Johnson (“San Andreas,” 7:30 p.m., USA), HBO serves up “The Greatest Showman” (7 p.m.), the 2017 musical biography of P.T. Barnum, starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.
The next time somebody complains that they just don’t make movies like they used to, one should point to this larger-than-life spectacle of illusion and bluster, bursting with song. It’s exactly the kind of movie musical that Oscar used to love. Made for “only” $84 million, the movie grossed nearly half a billion dollars worldwide to date, making it one of the highest-grossing movie musicals ever.
Oddly enough, some of its critical detractors complained that the film took license with Barnum’s real-life story. Imagine a musical doing that!
Other highlights
- College football action includes Iowa State at Iowa (4 p.m., Fox), Penn State at Pittsburgh (7 p.m., ABC) and USC at Stanford (7:30 p.m., Fox)
- Felonious females perpetrate “Pink Collar Crimes” (7 p.m., CBS).
- An feline resists domestication by fouling everybody’s nest on “My Cat From Hell” (7 p.m., Animal Planet, TV-PG).
- A home renovator realizes her new dream date might not pass muster in the 2018 shocker “Her Boyfriend’s Secret” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- A musical star resists entreaties to return to the big time to pursue her heart in the 2018 romance “Wedding of Dreams” (8 p.m., Hallmark).
Cult choice
Sean Connery and Audrey Hepburn star in the 1976 romance “Robin and Marian” (7 p.m., TCM), about a later life encounter between Robin Hood and his lady love. A film set in the Middle Ages in more ways than one.
Saturday series
The semifinals of “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Two hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC).
