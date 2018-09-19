Like essays (and even TV reviews), documentaries are interesting for what they say, and what they don’t. And where they appear. And where they won’t. The latest in the acclaimed “30 for 30” documentary series, “Seau” will stream today on the ESPN+ subscription service.
“Seau” presents a detailed profile of NFL Hall of Famer Junior Seau, a dominating defensive legend long associated with the San Diego Chargers. The youngest son of a large family from Oceanside, California, Seau showed athletic promise from an early age and was a standout in several high school sports.
His no-nonsense disciplinarian father made it clear from the start that he was only tolerating Seau’s indulgence in sports (rather than a paying job) because he was expected to become a highly paid sports star and a meal ticket for their extended family. Ever disapproving, he blamed Junior for every team loss, from high school sports right up to the Super Bowl.
Featuring a wealth of sports footage, interviews with colleagues, friends, ex-wives, children, fellow players and sports announcers, “Seau” portrays a young player with an incandescent personality who was a local hero and a tireless champion of children’s charities.
“Seau” runs for some time before you hear the word “concussion” and before its subject’s personality begins to darken and his story careens to tragedy and suicide.
“Seau” is simply too long. At times it can’t decide whether it is a celebratory profile of a great player, a cautionary tale about concussions, or yet another expose of the NFL’s efforts to keep its chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) problem out of sight.
That ambivalence may also explain why this film doesn’t appear on one of ESPN’s broadcast outlets.
For some time now, the NFL has expressed displeasure that ESPN has developed an adversarial take on the game and the league and has devoted too much time emphasizing negative stories about football.
No matter how much the NFL wants to change the subject, concern about the brutal effects of the game are making many parents keep their sons off the playing field. Some NFL players have even stated that they don’t want their children to play.
Just last Sunday, Buffalo Bill Vontae Davis pulled himself from a game during halftime and officially retired from the NFL. He said he didn’t want to destroy his health to maintain a “warrior” attitude.
“Warrior” is a word you hear a lot in “Seau.” Because he was a “warrior,” Junior endured one long continuous headache from high school until the day he died.
- Rachel Griffiths (“Six Feet Under”) stars in the four-part Australian detective thriller “Dead Lucky,” streaming today on Sundance Now, AMC’s premium subscription service.
- On two helpings of “The Good Place” (NBC, r, TV-PG), taking stock (7 p.m.), Michael pleads his case (7:30 p.m.).
- A shocking arrest on “How to Get Away With Murder” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
- Franklin owns up to his actions on the season finale of “Snowfall” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
- Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)
