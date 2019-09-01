Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY. THE PEARLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR IRENE ALEJANDRA NUNEZ, BLACK, FEMALE, 15 YEARS OLD, DATE OF BIRTH: FEBRUARY 4, 2004, 5 FEET 3 INCHES, 165 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, WEARING A BLACK HAIR WRAP, BLUE SHIRT, BLUE SHORTS AND BLACK SLIDE SHOES. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR KEVIN MAURICIO CACERES, HISPANIC, MALE, 37 YEARS OLD, DATE OF BIRTH: APRIL 9, 1982, 5 FEET 10 INCHES, 175 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES AND LAST SEEN WEARING A BLUE SHIRT AND BLUE JEANS, IN CONNECTION WITH HER ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A WHITE, 2013, BUICK, ENCLAVE WITH A TEXAS, LICENSE PLATE NUMBER OF M L M 7 1 9 0. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST HEARD FROM IN PEARLAND, TEXAS. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE PEARLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT.