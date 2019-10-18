Lifetime forgoes its women-in-peril movies for a single Saturday night to celebrate two musical legends who happened to be friends. “Patsy & Loretta” (7 p.m., TV-14) stars Megan Hilty as Patsy Cline and Jessie Mueller as Loretta Lynn.
The film begins when Cline was already a sensation at dance halls and getting radio play, and Lynn a nobody with a $17 guitar to her name. Cline becomes a personal friend and professional mentor, and each helps the other through problems with bad male managers and abusive men.
Viewers may recall Hilty from “Smash,” the NBC musical series set on Broadway. She’s got a big voice and delivers Patsy Cline’s legendary numbers without lip-synching. It’s hard enough to re-enact the lives of country legends, but even more difficult to reprise film roles played by two of the best actresses of their generation. Sissy Spacek won an Oscar playing Loretta Lynn in “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” and Jessica Lange was Patsy Cline in “Sweet Dreams.”
Other highlights
- Penn State hosts Michigan in college football action (6:30 p.m., ABC).
- Chris Pratt stars in the 2015 sequel “Jurassic World” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Dr. Sanjay Gupta tries to separate research from marketing hoopla on “Weed 4: The CBD Craze” (7 p.m., HLN).
- Cassie’s college roommate visits on the movie-length helping of “The Good Witch: Curse From a Rose” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-PG), starring Catherine Bell and James Denton.
- The 2018 documentary “RBG” (8 p.m., CNN) profiles Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
- The 10th annual “Countdown to Christmas” (9 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G) anticipates the network’s holiday movies.
- An English girl falls in love and comes of age in colonial India in director Jean Renoir’s beautiful 1951 drama “The River” (9:15 p.m., TCM, TV-G), based on a novel by Rumer Godden.
Cult choice
Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard, Salma Hayek and Michael Mando star in the 2018 drama “The Hummingbird Project” (8 p.m., Showtime), about two traders who plan to stretch thousands of miles of fiber-optic cable in order to beat the competition by a fraction of a second. Written and directed by Kim Nguyen.
Series notes
On two helpings of “Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS, r, TV-PG), meddling matchmakers (7 p.m.), cultural outreach (7:30 p.m.) ... Two helpings of “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... An agent’s death reveals a double life on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).
