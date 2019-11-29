With literally hundreds of Christmas movies to choose from, it’s worth noting so few of them have anything to do with spirituality or religion. Curiously, the new offering with the most biblical overtones might be “The Mandalorian,” the serialized “Star Wars” series now streaming on Disney+.
It was impossible to avoid the spiritual elements of the first “Star Wars” movie when it arrived some four decades back. Talk of “the Force,” set against the background of an evil empire seemed an obvious reference to New Testament accounts of a new faith being born in the time of the Roman Empire.
To my mind, one of the great problems of the “Star Wars” sagas that have arrived since 1999 has been their departure from such stark simplicity. Every new movie seemed to ladle on more layers of mythmaking and detail. The introductory title crawls, once so powerfully concise, became clogged with tales of trade treaties and negotiations, followed by hours of banal dialogue.
Written and created by Jon Favreau, each episode of “The Mandalorian” runs for roughly 35 minutes and unfolds with the stark simplicity of a Sergio Leone Western. Or a “Road Runner” cartoon.
You don’t need to know, or care, about “Star Wars” myth and malarkey to follow the spare plot. You’ve got a taciturn, masked bounty hunter, with a rasp like Clint Eastwood, who discovers that his bounty is a mysterious infant, since dubbed “Baby Yoda” on a billion social media posts.
Along the way he tangles with a race of scavengers seen in the first “Star Wars,” has a shootout with bad guys reminiscent of “The Wild Bunch” and engages in an epic battle with a wild beast.
The action is compelling, dazzlingly cinematic and flows with few words. Favreau has faith enough in his audience. Things aren’t explained.
And speaking of faith: Religious overtones are all over the place. Characters don’t so much speak as utter well-established mantras like “I have spoken,” or “This is the way.” And, of course, the Mandalorian’s bounty is not really called “Baby Yoda,” but referred to as “the Child.”
You don’t have to be a Sunday school teacher to catch the drift. Nor do you need to worship at the altar of George Lucas to follow the plot. I’m a complete “Star Wars” agnostic. Yet I’m hooked on “The Mandalorian.” Who doesn’t love that little Baby Yoda!
- Mere days after Thanksgiving, the weekend brings one of the best viewing traditions of the Christmas season. It features a tale of redemption and culminates with holiday joy. But first its protagonists must endure long nights of dread and contemplate his own death. What fun!
A decent small-town banker (Jimmy Stewart) runs afoul of a local miser (Lionel Barrymore) in the 1946 holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” (7 p.m. Saturday, NBC, TV-G).
Other highlights
- Colorado and Utah (6:30 p.m., ABC) and Oklahoma and Oklahoma State (7 p.m., Fox) meet in college football action.
- The work of Richard Curtis animates two 2002 “Robbie the Reindeer” (CBS, TV-G) specials: “Hooves of Fire” (7 p.m.) and “The Legend of the Lost Tribe.”
- A businesswoman’s messy family life threatens to upend her holidays in the 2019 romance “Merry Liddle Christmas” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
- Music brings two friends together on “Hip Hop Holiday” (7 p.m., BET, TV-PG).
- A tour guide befriends a beleaguered businessman in the 2019 romance “Christmas in Rome” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- Ed Asner narrates “The Story of Santa Claus” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-G).
- “Planet Earth: Blue Planet II” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG) discusses what the future might hold for the world’s oceans.
Cult choice
Shot documentary-style, the 1966 Italian-Algerian film “The Battle of Algiers” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14) recalls Algeria’s war for independence.
Series notes
“48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).
