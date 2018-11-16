As tragedies go, it’s hard to top the story behind “A Murder in Mansfield” (8 p.m., ID, TV-14). Eleven-year-old Collier Boyle’s world was rocked on New Year’s Eve 1989 when his father, Dr. John Boyle, murdered Noreen Boyle after 20 years of marriage. With scant physical evidence, Boyle was convicted after the testimony of his young son.
Nearly 30 years later, Collier returns to the scene of the tragedy and agrees to visit his father in prison, their first encounter in decades.
“Murder” is produced by Barbara Kopple, a two-time Oscar-winning director for “Harlan County, USA” (1976) and “American Dream” (1991), documentaries about contentious strikes and labor strife. She’s also known for her 2006 film “Shut up and Sing,” about right-wing media efforts to silence country singers the Dixie Chicks. Not to be confused with “Shut Up and Dribble” (8 p.m. Saturday, TV-MA), the Showtime series about the NBA, politics and culture, concluding this weekend.
- Sundance invites viewers to spend the weekend with the four-part documentary series “Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle” (8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday), airing on the 40th anniversary of the mass suicide/massacre.
Other highlights
- College football action includes Duke at Clemson (6 p.m., ESPN), Kansas at Oklahoma (6:30 p.m., Fox) and Cincinnati at Central Florida (7 p.m., ABC).
- The family gathers for Thanksgiving on “Alaska: The Last Frontier” (7 p.m., Discovery).
- An overscheduled Chicago mom bumps into an old flame from her college band while on a holiday trip to Memphis in the 2018 romance “Christmas at Graceland” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- A child’s Christmas wish becomes a party girl’s means to land a handsome husband in the 2011 romantic comedy “Dear Santa” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
- Steve Carell hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Ella Mai.
Cult choice
Born elderly, a man (Brad Pitt) ages in reverse in the 2008 adaptation of “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (6:10 p.m., Encore), a short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Series notes
Death by hazing on “Bull” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Two hours of “Dateline” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., NBC) ... Two helpings of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage edition of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
