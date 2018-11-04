Gee whiz, those folks at People Magazine sure are busy. Just last week, they crowned the “Sexiest Chef Alive” on the Food Network. Now they’re back on the ID Network with the third season of “People Magazine Investigates” (9 p.m., TV-14).
Given its history as the kind of glossy gossip magazine you glance through at checkout counters and in your dentist’s office, you’d think People would be investigating the contents of Jennifer Aniston’s closet or Justin Bieber’s brand of hair gel.
But you’d be wrong. “People Magazine Investigates” is pretty much all about murder. This season has 15 episodes of homicidal mayhem. The season opener, “Somebody’s Watching,” finds Louisiana resident Nanette Krentel burned alive in her humble home. At her funeral, mourners discover that she did not die from fire, but a bullet to the head. The inferno was simply an effort to destroy evidence.
And it may have worked. Found emails paint a less-than-rosy marriage and family life for the victim, but police fail to find smoking gun evidence.
Time to turn over the case to the dogged gumshoes from People Magazine!
- What People Magazine should be investigating is the proliferation of TV psychics and mediums. Time was, fortune-tellers were considered petty racketeers, slimy operators who swindled the gullible. I’m old enough to remember when Joe Friday on “Dragnet” used to bust them for preying on vulnerable people.
Now TLC foists something called “Mama Medium” (8 p.m., TV-PG) on the public. It features Jennie Marie, a mother from Rochester, New York, who says she can communicate with the dead. She also claims she’s a fourth-generation clairvoyant!
In what has to be one of the more pathetic scenes you’ll see this week, she stands by the hospital bed of a woman tethered to a breathing tube and “communicates” her feelings to desperate family members.
This is precisely the kind of cruel manipulation that has inspired generations of illusionists, from Houdini to Penn and Teller, to crusade against the celebration of mediums.
- Back on planet Earth, the “Independent Lens” documentary “Dawnland” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) profiles members of Maine’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which was established in 2012 to investigate the state’s practice of removing Native American children from their families and placing them in foster care. This practice was meant to “Americanize” the children and extinguish their family and cultural ties.
- Acorn begins streaming the Swedish comedy-drama “The Simple Heist.” Two financially strapped women approaching retirement age embark on a series of bank robberies. Something to compare and contrast with NBC’s “Good Girls.”
- Netflix begins streaming a film adaptation of John Leguizamo’s stage production of “Latin History for Morons,” a survey of overlooked contributions to American history from Latinos.