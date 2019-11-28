A day after the big meal, Netflix serves up popcorn. In the mold of the popular documentary series “The Toys That Made Us,” the new series “The Movies That Made Us” offers an hourlong celebration and exploration of four iconic films that have become generational touchstones.
- The short “season” has only four movies and essentially one generation in mind. All of the films: “Ghostbusters” (1984); “Dirty Dancing” (1987); “Die Hard” (1988) and “Home Alone” (1990) came out within a six-year period. Presumably the time when Netflix’s coveted 30-to-40ish “Stranger Things” audience were of a tender and impressionable age.
The selection is not only rather narrow in its generational scope the choice of movies probably has to dance around the newly balkanized world of entertainment and streaming television. A very good case could be made that “Toy Story” is certainly a movie that touched and changed its young audience, not to mention the very nature of filmmaking. But it’s a Disney/Pixar property, and why would Netflix want to celebrate that?
- Speaking of niche media, the DC Universe streaming service debuts the cartoon “Harley Quinn,” featuring the voice of Kaley Cuoco. The show offers a variation on comic book heroes and villains, but featuring all of the blood-letting of a Tarantino movie and the R-rated language of “Goodfellas.” If you ever wanted to hear a caped crusader drop the F-bomb, this is a cartoon for you.
DC Universe is a streaming service available on all of the usual platforms, from Apple TV to Roku.
- Every generation gets the Christmas special it deserves. Amazon Prime begins streaming “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show,” an extravaganza that features a new album’s worth of holiday songs, both new and classic. The special is heavy on guest stars who duet with the Grammy-winning veteran of “Nashville Star.”
CBS talk show/karaoke showoff James Cordon joins her for “Let It Snow.” Fred Armisen joins in on “Silent Night” and Zooey Deschanel harmonizes on “Mele Kalikimaka.”
Dan Levy, star and co-creator of “Schitt’s Creek,” narrates.
Holiday offerings
- Jimmy Durante narrates the 1969 special “Frosty the Snowman” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-G).
- The voices of John Goodman and Jonathan Winters animate the 1992 special “Frosty Returns” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-G).
- A 1979 novelty hit inspired the 2000 special “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” (7 p.m. CW, TV-G).
- A journalist’s skepticism is put to the test in a picture-postcard town in the 2019 holiday romance “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- An older, rich widower asks a decorator to spiff up his house for the holidays to cheer up his daughter in the 2019 romance “Staging Christmas” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- A matriarch of the kitchen announces her plans to retire in the 2019 holiday film “Baking Christmas” (8 p.m., OWN).
Other highlights
- John O’Hurley and David Frei host “The National Dog Show” (7 p.m., NBC, r), featuring quips and banter from Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.
- “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC) features in interview with Kimberly Mays, a subject of a “switched-at-birth” story some time back.
- “Great Performances” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) presents the Tony-winning musical “Kinky Boots,” written by Harvey Fierstein with songs by Cyndi Lauper.
- The road not taken on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
A sexy guitar-playing television star (Andy Griffith) lusts after political power as he bamboozles an adoring public in the 1957 drama “A Face in the Crowd” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), directed by Elia Kazan and co-starring Patricia Neal and Walter Matthau. Lee Remick’s first film.
Series notes
Date night on “American Housewife” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Splitting heirs on “Fresh Off the Boat” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
The gang heads for the hills on “Hawaii Five-0” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC).
Late night
Jennifer Aniston and Thomas Middleditch are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC) is a repeat ... Garth Brooks and Mike Birbiglia appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (10:35 p.m., ABC, r).
