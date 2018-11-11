Markets turn everything into a transaction. That’s a notion both obvious and profound. And the point of the provocative documentary “The Price of Everything” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Screening now in select theaters, this film explores the uneasy relationship between fine art and commerce and shows how the fantastic sums fetched for some contemporary artists have distorted value and meaning in the art world.
The film opens with scenes of auctioneers selling works by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Gerhard Richter for tens of millions of dollars. How do living artists react when their work is treated more like a commodity or a stock than a lasting and meaningful contribution to culture?
One of the great concerns expressed here is that a hot market has priced museums out of the picture, depriving the public of the chance to discover new works. One expert takes a mournful view of private auctions that consign art to lonely existences, hidden away hung on the walls of people who just happen to be rich.
- National Geographic reboots “Explorer” (9 p.m., TV-PG), one of the institution’s flagship series. Over the course of 20 episodes, host Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race”) takes viewers all over the world to meet explorers, researchers and scientists at the forefront of discovery.
- Th
- e Smithsonian Channel embarks on the four-part travelogue “China From Above” (7 p.m., TV-MA), blending aerial footage with personal profile
- s.
- The “Independent Lens” documentary “The Cleaners” (9 p.m., PBS) looks at the complex, controversial and all-but-impossible job of “content moderators” on social media platforms like Facebook.
- The Australian comedy “The Heart Guy” enters its third season, streaming on Acorn. Fans of USA’s canceled “Royal Pains” might enjoy this breezy series.
Other highlights
- Live playoffs on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Crises abound when the lights go out on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
- A dying man doubles his troubles on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- A heatwave frays nerves on “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
- A public defender botches a case on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Pulse rates rise on “Manifest” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).