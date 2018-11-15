The line between television and cinema continues to blur. Conceived, written, directed and produced by Joel and Ethan Coen, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” was originally intended to be a multipart limited series. Instead, it was completed as an anthology within a single movie and screened at the Venice Film Festival at the end of the summer, where it won a best screenplay award. It will be shown in a number of theaters to qualify for other film awards.
Now streaming on Netflix, it stars Tim Blake Nelson (“O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) in the title segment. Other stories feature James Franco, Liam Neeson, Tom Waits and Tyne Daly. Like a lot of Coen brothers’ efforts, “Scruggs” plays with a film genre, in this case the Western, and sends it up in their unique knowing way.
“Buster” is not the Coen brothers’ first foray into television; they are already associated with FX’s “Fargo” franchise, one of the most acclaimed of the “peak TV” era.
- Amazon Prime begins streaming “The Gymkhana Files.” The eight-part series documents famed driver and daredevil Ken Block as he puts his high-powered cars through dangerous spins and drifts that approach balletic motion.
The “Files” are more about the making of the videos that have given Block his reputation as the best at what he does. Two episodes of “The Gymkhana Files” will arrive every Friday, concluding with “Gymkhana 10” on Dec. 7.
- Prolific producer Chuck Lorre (“Two and a Half Men,” “The Big Bang Theory”) has been an essential part of CBS’s rise to ratings dominance. His first series for Netflix (“Disjointed,” starring Kathy Bates) was a dud. He returns with “The Kominsky Method,” starring Michael Douglas as a longtime Hollywood acting coach and Alan Arkin as his friend and agent. Look for Nancy Travis (“Last Man Standing”) and Lisa Edelstein (“House”) in supporting roles
Hulu imports the BBC 4 comedy "The Bisexual," starring Desiree Akhavan ("The Miseducation of Cameron Post") as a woman who ends a relationship, moves to London and embarks on a new approach to romance, a move that finds her defined in ways she does not quite understand.
- ys she does not quite understand
Other highlights
- A congressman’s murder imperils the program on “Blindspot” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Mike overschedules on “Last Man Standing” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
- Status-seeking adds stress to the holidays on “The Cool Kids” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- A woman’s life is hacked by the needy guy who fixed her laptop in the 2018 shocker “He Knows Your Every Move” (7 p.m., Lifetime Movies).
- A newborn needs protection on “Midnight, Texas” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A lesson in five staples on “Hell’s Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Heather wants Nathaniel to behave on “My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Erin and Frank argue over policy on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
Arthur Kennedy, Mel Ferrer and Marlene Dietrich star in director Fritz Lang’s 1952 Technicolor Western “Rancho Notorious” (4:30 p.m., TCM), also featuring William Frawley (“I Love Lucy”), George Reeves (“Superman”), Gloria Henry (“Dennis the Menace”) and Russell Johnson (“Gilligan’s Island”).
