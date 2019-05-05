HBO debuts the five-part miniseries “Chernobyl” (8 p.m., TV-MA). A U.K. production, it recalls the 1986 disaster at a nuclear plant in the Ukraine, a meltdown that threatened to rain radioactive waste over most of Europe.
This claustrophobic and relentlessly intense drama depicts the workers caught between clear, deadly evidence of a melted reactor core and their managers and Soviet officials, who insist that everything is under control.
Look for Jared Harris (“The Crown”) as a nuclear physicist who grows to rue his role in the cover-up. Emily Watson stars as another scientist who tries to break through the fog of “politically correct” spin so emergency workers can contain the disaster, even at the cost of their lives.
The atmosphere here evokes other films that fall into a genre I call “totalitarian doom.” The 1981 U-boat drama “Das Boot” comes to mind, as does “Downfall,” from 2004, the harrowing tale set in Hitler’s bunker.
Aside from its depiction of nuclear disaster, “Chernobyl” does a great job of capturing the drab state of affairs in the final days of the Soviet Union.
As much as this is about the Soviet endgame, it resonates in our own era. There are dangerous consequences when powerful people put ideology before science and career-saving equivocation over the evidence before their very eyes.
- One of the joys of the streaming age is the freedom of storytellers to depart from the half-hour and hourlong formats . Netflix has many scripted and nonfiction series that clock in well under 20 minutes.
“State of the Union” (9 p.m., Sundance, TV-MA) launches tonight. It features brief episodes, just over 10 minutes long, starring Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd as a married couple meeting to discuss events that contributed to their messy breakup.
Self-consciously clever, “State” has O’Dowd’s character rambling on about bathroom habits and Immanuel Kant in a manner that must have seemed brilliant on the page, but sounds hollow and contrived when delivered.
“State” begins to drag at the five-minute mark.
Season finales
- Bell mulls a big payday on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Adam and Andi stage an intervention on “Man With a Plan” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).