As noted in an earlier column, Austin’s South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) has been scuttled by social distancing. But films scheduled for a SXSW showcase can be streamed on Amazon Prime.
Country music and movie fans might enjoy “My Darling Vivian,” a documentary look at Johnny Cash’s first wife, a woman pretty much erased from country music legend and lore. It’s a very personal and heartbreaking tale of young love and a woman overwhelmed by the demands of celebrity and publicity and her husband’s addictions. A tale of a faithful wife and loving children abandoned as a wandering husband unites with a more glamorous woman, it could be the subject of a country song by Loretta Lynn or Tammy Wynette.
Filled with home movies, old love letters and painful recollections from Rosanne Cash, Kathy Cash Tittle, Cindy Cash, Tara Cash Schwoebel, the four daughters Johnny and Vivian had together, it challenges the Johnny Cash myth, immortalized in movies like the 2005 biopic “Walk the Line.”
An exotic Sicilian-American beauty educated in convent schools in San Antonio, Vivian’s dark features were often highlighted in newspaper photos. During the 1960s, Johnny Cash had to fight rumors that he was married to a “negress.” Before 1967, interracial marriages were still illegal in many states.
True to the nature of personal recollection, the surviving Cash daughters don’t merely challenge the “official” view, they can’t even validate with each other’s family memories. In all fairness, “Vivian” could use some editing. At the same time, it offers an intimate celebration of a woman who refused to be a celebrity. And that makes it all the more powerful.
- I’m not saying Sundays will never be the same, but for the month of May, CBS has thrown out its schedule to air old favorites from the Paramount vault. Does it matter that “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (7 p.m., TV-PG) has already aired a gazillion times on cable?
Over the course of the month, CBS will dust off old favorites including “Forrest Gump” (May 10), “Mission: Impossible” (May 17), “Titanic” (May 24) and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (May 31).
CBS isn’t the only network to shift gears. Next Sunday, ABC will return with “The Disney Family Singalong, Volume II,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest and accompanied by Mickey Mouse himself, who guides harmonizers at home to follow along with the music.
- “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) enters its fifth season. As action begins, Axe (Damien Lewis) is asked to choose between continuing his spiritual journey of self-discovery and a spot on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine. Meanwhile, Chuck (Paul Giamatti) has to attend the celebration of his father’s wedding to a much younger woman even as his marriage is falling apart.
Not unlike HBO’s “Succession,” this series asks us to care deeply about characters who might not be that interesting if they weren’t followed around by so many dollar signs. And it saddles them with awkward and pretentious dialogue, a weird combination of fake Shakespeare and business buzzwords.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Rural health care at the breaking point; how federal farm subsidies ignore small farmers; the difficulty of reentering the labor force.
- Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Wayne Williams’ lawyer receives shocking evidence on the series finale of “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- “Vice” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) explores the embrace of TikTok by young people.
- A possible return to the 20th century on “Outlander” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Eve tries to patch things up with Niko on “Killing Eve” (8 p.m., AMC, BBC America, TV-14).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.