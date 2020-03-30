Some of today’s more interesting programming is about the sports we are not watching. With “March Madness” canceled and Major League Baseball postponed, sports fans will have to look elsewhere. “The Scheme” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) looks at a two-year investigation into corruption in college basketball that in 2017 ensnared an Adidas executive and several prominent coaches in a pay-for-play scheme.
“Scheme” includes interviews with now-convicted felon Christian Dawkins, a figure at the center of the scandal. The son of a prominent Saginaw, Michigan, high school basketball coach, Dawkins realized early that his participation in basketball would not be on the hardboards, but rather on the business side of the game. His rather frank admissions raise questions about the huge sums spent and made on college sports, money that seems to benefit everyone but the players.
- In other vicarious sports programming, TCM celebrates what would have been the first full week of the major-league season with a daylong helping of baseball-themed movies and shorts. They include Jimmy Stewart in “The Stratton Story” (9:30 a.m., TV-G), William Bendix in “The Babe Ruth Story” (1:30 p.m., TV-G) and Jackie Robinson playing himself in “The Jackie Robinson Story” (3:45 p.m., TV-PG), and Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly and Esther Williams in “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” (5:15 p.m., TV-G).
- With live music concerts on hold, fans might take consolation in the documentary “Coachella: 20 Years in The Desert,” streaming today on YouTube. Look for interviews and performance footage from Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, Blackpink, LCD Soundsystem, Rage Against The Machine, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane’s Addiction, Bjork, the White Stripes, Madonna, Moby, Beck, Radiohead and others.
- Deserts of vast banality emerge from “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” (9 p.m., History, TV-PG), a new series exploring two centuries of reported UFO sightings and paranormal activity concentrated in a Utah location.
- Viewers in search of grown-up histories that inform our current circumstance have long been exiled from the History channel. They can find solace on the repeat 2009 “American Experience” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) documentary “The Polio Crusade,” recalling a communicable disease that left thousands afflicted and paralyzed, from young children to the president of the United States.
“American Experience” is also streaming its 2018 documentary “Influenza 1918” in its entirety on PBS.org.
- “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS) examines efforts to reduce and eliminate single-use plastic bags and ways that the plastics industry may have encouraged recycling in order to boost plastic use and production.
- TV-themed DVDs available today include season 21 of the U.K. mystery “Midsomer Murders.”
Other highlights
- A musical beauty is distracted by a former beau in the 2019 romance “In the Key of Love” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- Jennifer Lopez stars in the 1997 biopic of the Tejano star “Selena” (8 p.m., E!, TV-PG), whose life and career were cut short by murder.
- A turncoat leaves a trail of leaks on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- “NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic” (9 p.m.) updates viewers on today’s developments.
- Aaron must play the long game on “For Life” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
Tom Cruise and Demi Moore star in the 1992 film adaptation of Aaron Sorkin’s legal stage drama “A Few Good Men” (9 p.m., BBC America, TV-14), a film all but stolen by Jack Nicholson.
Series notes
A heist goes awry on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A change of wedding plans on “Bless This Mess” (7:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
It’s a federal case on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Andre and Teri walk down the aisle on “Empire” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Rainbow shows her roots on “mixed-ish” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A Khan-do attitude on “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14)
.
