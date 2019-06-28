BBC America anticipates July with a “Wild Summer” slate of nature documentaries, including a chance to revisit three episodes of “Planet Earth: Blue Planet II” (7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., TV-G), three takes on ocean wonders.
Over the course of July, BBC America will offer “Best of The Hunt” (July 13), taking a look of the interplay between predator and prey in the wild. David Attenborough narrates. “Top Gear” returns on July 14, and “Wonders of the Moon” airs on July 19, celebrating our closest celestial neighbor on the eve of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s landing in the Sea of Tranquility.
- Justina Machado and Elisabeth Rohm star in the 2019 thriller “Family Pictures” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG), about wives whose families share a parallel life that explodes into hurtful confusion when their respective daughters meet on a college tour. Based on a novel by Jane Green.
- A comic shares thoughts on his religion, the president and LeBron James on the standup special “Ramy Youssef: Feelings” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- A dreamlike account of three generations of women in the Georgia Sea Islands, where residents still speak the Gullah dialect, the 1991 independent film “Daughters of the Dust” (7 p.m., TCM) was the first film ever directed by an African-American woman (Julie Dash) to be theatrically released in the United States.
Other highlights
- Taken hostage, Magnum discovers his ex’s scheme on “Magnum P.I.” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
- Major League Baseball (7 p.m., Fox). Check listings for regional action.
- The 2019 documentary “Apollo 11” (8 p.m., CNN) offers never-before-seen footage of the 1969 moon mission.
- An anthropology professor finds love in the 2019 romance “Sister of the Bride” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Cult choice
A cast of up-and-comers from Matthew McConaughey to Parker Posey play 1970s youth in director Richard Linklater’s 1993 comedy “Dazed and Confused” (7 p.m., Vice, TV-14).
Series notes
“Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Meghan Trainor mulls words and music on “Songland” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Two hours, the second one new, of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS) ... “Card Sharks” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Match Game” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).