“Tales of the City” returns, seemingly out of duty. These 10 episodes, streaming on Netflix, mark the fourth miniseries take on Armistead Maupin’s series of nine novels about a tight-knit San Francisco community.
Originally serialized in newspapers, the initial “Tales” book had a breezy feel, bringing readers into a fast-changing social scene, beginning in the late 1970s when many came to San Francisco to come out of the closet, and through the AIDS crisis and the emergence of a once-funky city as a playground for unbridled wealth.
As they have in every miniseries since 1993, Olympia Dukakis plays Anna Madrigal, the elderly matriarch of the scene, while Laura Linney plays Mary Ann Singleton, who arrived as a naive girl from the Midwest and witnessed so many transformations personal, political and societal.
This latest “Tales” also continues the trend of doing too good a job of depicting Mary Ann as a careerist drag. Once an aspiring journalist, she’s made a fortune in infomercials for tacky products.
She returns to the old neighborhood for Anna’s 90th birthday and immediately becomes entangled with those she left behind, including her old pal Michael “Mouse” Tolliver (Murray Bartlett) and Shawna (Ellen Page), whose true relationship with Mary Ann is the subject of much pain.
As products of the late 20th century, Mary and Mouse drip with pity and contempt for the youngsters in their midst, postgraduate types who have turned their sexual identities into a kind of permanent project. They employ joyless jargon while chattering with each other in person and on social media. Are they satire or merely annoying?
This being television, or Netflix, the accent here is on angst, melodrama and misunderstanding. You could watch this and never know how much fun it was to read Maupin’s early novels.
- Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow host “The Big Stage” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG). It takes a page from “America’s Got Talent” and allows performers from various fields, from music to stand-up, dance, acrobatics and more. It’s also billed as a “non-competitive” platform, so there’s no gimmicky final round to anticipate.
- President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) survives again! Canceled by ABC, the Washington drama “Designated Survivor” returns to stream a 10-episode third season on Netflix.
Also streaming today on Netflix, the 2019 science fiction film “I Am Mother” stars Hilary Swank and Rose Byrne. The documentary “The Black Godfather” profiles Clarence Avant, an influential executive, producer and mentor.
- It’s been said that Netflix’s new horror film “The Perfection” is so gross and scary that audiences are inspired to vomit. You can’t buy that kind of press!
Every generation or so, a scary movie rises to the truly nauseating. Way back in 1999, “The Blair Witch Project” (9 p.m., TMCX) caused many a queasy reaction. The same was said of “The Exorcist” when it was turning heads and stomachs in 1973.
Other highlights
- NFL star Tyrone Poole appears on “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).
- Jamie Foxx hosts “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
- Jimmy Kimmel Live” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) and “NBA Countdown” (7:30 p.m.) anticipate Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs (8 p.m.), between the Warriors and Raptors.
- “BattleBots” (7 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG) returns for a fourth season.
- Contestants prepare a signature dish on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
- “American Masters” (8 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG) recalls playwright Lorraine Hansberry (“A Raisin in the Sun”).
- Frank feels he may have been ambushed by community activists on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
TCM recycles some forgotten trash from 1971, the drive-in cheapie “Sometimes Aunt Martha Does Dreadful Things” (1 a.m., early Saturday, TV-MA) and the more “prestigious” British thriller “Whoever Slew Auntie Roo?” (2:45 a.m.), starring Shelley Winters and Ralph Richardson.
Series notes
A trainer challenges the conditions at SeaWorld on “Whistleblower” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Dean Cain hosts “Masters of Illusion” (7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Late night
Elisabeth Moss and Matt Bomer are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Dana Carvey, Emily Ratajkowski and Chloe Hilliard on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Kevin Costner, Tim Robinson and the Lumineers appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (10:35 p.m., ABC).