I’ll be the first to admit that I’m far too old and cranky to have followed the Jonas Brothers back in the day the days of “Camp Rock” and its sequel, “Camp Rock 2 The Final Jam,” on the Disney Channel way back in 2010.
But I’m pretty sure nobody ever watched their TV shows or listened to their music for the angst.
You might not get that from their new documentary “Chasing Happiness,” streaming today on Amazon Prime. In between clips of their concerts and flashes back to their youthful stardom before crowds of thousands of squealing adolescents, the brothers, Kevin, Joe and Nick, are seen reuniting after years of estrangement. Painful, cryptic dialogue is accompanied by bleak piano music played in a minor key. I guess the title “Chasing Happiness” implies that the boys misplaced it somewhere along the line.
The brothers follow in a long line of former Disney performers whose childhood in the limelight did not necessarily translate into adult contentment. Where have you gone, Lindsay Lohan? Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you!
- It’s one thing to talk about being a sad former Disney pop sensation. It’s quite another to channel that experience into something creative and interesting. Look for Miley Cyrus in a playfully strange installment of “Black Mirror,” streaming its fifth season on Netflix, starting tomorrow.
- Not all young men are chasing happiness. A&E puts the emphasis on misspent youth with two helpings of a new twist on an established franchise: “The First 48: Teens on the Edge” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., TV-14), tracking police as they hope to solve youth-related murders while the evidence is still fresh. The network keeps the accent on youth with “Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole” (9 p.m.).
- Youthful excess of a vintage variety can be seen in the 1970 documentary “Woodstock: The Director’s Cut” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-MA), capturing music by the Who, Santana, Sly and the Family Stone, and Jimi Hendrix, among others, performed before a crowd of close to half a million people.
The original film had seven editors, including Thelma Schoonmaker and Martin Scorsese, who have often collaborated in the decades since. When first released, “Woodstock” lasted 185 minutes. Subsequent director’s “cuts” have done anything but. It now clocks in at 224 minutes, just 16 minutes shy of four hours long!
- TV-themed DVDs available today include season one of the Netflix adaptation of “Lost in Space”; season one of Amazon’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and season one of “London Kills” (Acorn).
Other highlights
- The golden buzzer returns on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- American tourists fight back and prevent a terrorist attack in the 2018 drama “The 15:17 to Paris” (7 p.m., HBO), based on a true story.
- Three finalists prepare a three-course meal on the season finale of “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
- Five surviving soldiers recall their roles in the harrowing and decisive invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, in “Eyewitness: D-Day” (8 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14).
- J re-evaluates his allegiances on “Animal Kingdom” (8 p.m., TNT, TV-MA).
- Hints of Nazi loot on “Blood & Treasure” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- The Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am considers proposals from songwriters on “Songland” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Cult choice
Lana Turner, George Chakiris and Richard Egan star in the 1969 thriller “The Big Cube” (2:30 a.m., TCM, TV-MA), a period cautionary tale about LSD abuse.
Series notes
A teen’s password has ominous links on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A shocking turn of events on “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) .
On two helpings of “Modern Family” (ABC, r), Lily’s moment (8 p.m., TV-14), a walk in the woods (9 p.m., TV-PG) ... Forbidden planet on “The 100” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) .
Late night
Chelsea Handler and Rhys Nicholson appear on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS, TV-14) ... Emma Thompson and Adam Scott are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Lin-Manuel Miranda, the cast of “Hamilton,” Jose Andres, Bad Bunny and Jose Feliciano and Ozuna on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC, r) .