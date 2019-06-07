Demetrius Shipp Jr. portrays Tupac Shakur in the 2017 musical biopic “All Eyez on Me” (7 p.m., BET, TV-14).
Shipp has a recurring role on the CW’s football melodrama “All American,” a series that has been picked up for a second season.
While “Eyez” received generally negative reviews, Shipp was praised for his performance. Released on what would have been Shakur’s 46th birthday, the movie exceeded most box office expectations, coming in third on its opening weekend up against blockbuster fare including “Wonder Woman” and “Cars 3.”
Speaking of bad reviews and box office expectations, Matt Damon stars as a mercenary who rounds up an army to battle monsters in the 2016 action thriller “The Great Wall” (7 p.m. Saturday, FXX, TV-14). Savagely received, the Chinese-American production went on to demonstrate how you can sell $300 million worth of tickets worldwide and still lose a fortune.
Another Chinese production, the 2018 science fiction thriller “The Wandering Earth” was a spectacular hit in its home country. It has been streaming on Netflix since April.
The relative lack of buzz about this blockbuster demonstrates the difficulty of making films that appeal to an international audience. Rapturously reviewed by Chinese critics, “Wandering” has also been praised in the West, more for its technical effects and epic cinematic experience than character development and storytelling.
Other highlights
- Major League Baseball (6 p.m., Fox).
- A high school reunion on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).
- Writers pitch new tunes on “Songland” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).
- Public shower privacy on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appears on the “Political Party Live!” podcast in Iowa on “Road to the White House 2020” (7 p.m., C-SPAN).
- A woman strives to save the family business in the 2019 romance “Adriana Trigiani’s Very Valentine” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
- Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga star in the 2018 version of “A Star Is Born” (7 p.m., HBO), the fourth take on the backstage melodrama.
- A wedding planner loses her cool when a client’s best man turns out to be her ex in the 2019 romance “My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Series notes
Two hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... Brothers clash on “The Good Doctor” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).