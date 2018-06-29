Starz premieres the 2017 legal drama “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” (7 p.m.). A film-festival favorite with a fairly limited theatrical release, “Israel” gained attention when star Denzel Washington was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar. That recognition points out the general consensus about the movie, at least according to film critics.
The folks at Rotten Tomatoes summed up the drama as an “intriguing yet heavy-handed” movie that “makes the most of but never quite lives up to Denzel Washington’s magnetic performance in the title role.”
The most popular movie of 2017 began streaming on Netflix on Tuesday. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was the eighth film in the blockbuster franchise, featuring a cast of old favorites and new faces, including Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels and Gwendoline Christie.
The space adventure clearly pleased fans enough to gross more than $1 billion worldwide, receiving generally positive reviews. A BBC critic called it “a blockbuster movie packed with invention, wit and action galore.”
While the motion picture academy rescued “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” from obscurity with Washington’s Oscar nod, the hugely popular “Jedi” received no acting, writing or directing nominations. It was recognized with nominations for John Williams’ score as well as nods for Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing and Best Visual Effects, but didn’t win any Oscars.
- On two helpings of “Ransom” (CBS, TV-14), terror north of the border (7 p.m.), Eric’s enemy snaps (8 p.m.). The second episode is the season finale. CBS canceled this series after the first season, only to pick it up again for a second round of 13 episodes. There’s been no announcement of a third season.
Other highlights
- Regional coverage of Major League Baseball (6 p.m., Fox).
- The team goes all out to thwart an assassination attempt on the series finale of “Taken” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- 90s rapper gets his own home-makeover special, “Sir Mix-A-Lot’s House Remix” (7 p.m., DIY). The artist (real name: Anthony Ray) searches, buys and flips rundown properties in his hometown of Seattle.
- An author fears for the worst in the 2018 shocker “Killer Ending” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- “Truth and Lies” (8 p.m., ABC, r) recalls the well-covered murder of Laci Peterson.
- An overscheduled chocolatier promises her intended that their fourth walk down the aisle will result in vows in the 2018 romance “Yes, I Do” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).