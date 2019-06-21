Erika Christensen stars in the 2019 shocker “To Have and to Hold” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14), based on a novel by Jane Green. Viewers may recall Christensen from her role in the NBC melodrama “Parenthood” and her breakthrough performance in the 2000 drama “Traffic.”
Other highlights
- MLB Baseball (6 p.m., Fox) offers regional action. Check local listings.
- Based on a true story, the 2018 drama “The Old Man and the Gun” (7 p.m., HBO) stars Robert Redford as 70-year-old Forrest Tucker, who escapes from prison and continues to pull heists. Redford received a nomination for a Golden Globe for his performance.
- A single woman realizes that she’s the last of her friends to walk down the aisle in the 2019 romance “The Last Bridesmaid” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- A predator believes that surgery can “cure” him on “The Good Doctor” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
- Police officers’ eventful first year now includes an earthquake on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
A hapless bank-robber (Al Pacino) botches a Brooklyn heist while trying to pay for his lover’s sex-change operation in the 1975 thriller “Dog Day Afternoon” (7 p.m., TCM). John Cazale, who plays Pacino’s dim-witted accomplice, appeared in five films in the 1970s. Every film was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar. Cazale and Pacino can also be seen in “The Godfather, Part II” (8:20 p.m., Sunday, BBC America). He died in 1978.
Series notes
The Jonas Brothers interview writers on “Songland” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A designer pitches new spa ideas on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC, r) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).