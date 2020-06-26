People with supernatural abilities fight a worldwide cult’s efforts to subvert their powers in the 2019 shocker “Doctor Sleep” (7 p.m., HBO). Based on a novel by Stephen King, this film offers a sequel of sorts to his 1977 novel “The Shining” and its 1980 film adaptation. Ewan McGregor stars as a grown-up version of Danny, the little boy at the center of the original. Making and remaking adaptations of Stephen King novels has become a bit of a cottage industry in Hollywood. But “updating” movies by director Stanley Kubrick is another matter.

  • Musicians from around the world perform for COVID-related charities on “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future The Concert” (7 p.m., NBC).
  • “America’s Funniest Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) glances back at its 30-year history of distracting clips, a tradition older than the internet or social media.
  • In a 2020 shocker, an editor returns from a vacation only to find he’s hired “The Wrong Housesitter” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14), who refuses to vacate the premises.
  • A matchmaker works overtime as Valentine’s Day approaches in the 2020 romance “Matching Hearts” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
  • A savant surgeon shows remarkable skills amid awkward interactions on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14), an unabashedly sentimental series adapted from a Korean drama.

D.A. Pennebaker captures Bob Dylan on tour at his most creative and mercurial (and arrogant) in the 1967 documentary “Don’t Look Back” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-MA), featuring appearances by Joan Baez, Donovan and The Animals’ Alan Price.

A kidnapper hits close to home on “MacGyver” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Gordon Ramsay hosts “24 Hours to Hell and Back” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).

A rich client may not be worth the money on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Will Arnett hosts “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Fried food on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

“48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

