A waking nightmare, the 2019 drama “Share” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) shows how smartphones and social media amplify teen peer pressure and casual cruelty. It has the slow-to-build feel of a horror movie.
Rhianne Barreto stars as Mandy, a teen from an unglamorous but seemingly loving home. She’s on the basketball team and on a friendly basis with jocks of both genders. She’s first seen passed out on the front lawn of her house, completely baffled as to what happened and how she got there.
A daylong hangover gives way to emotional catastrophe when video footage of a salacious nature is shared among her peers. Barreto does a good job of internalizing her outrage and projecting a kind of silent seething that only grows as more adults become aware of her violation and humiliation.
“Share” was adapted from a 13-minute short by writer-director Pippa Bianco that was well-received at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015.
- Lifetime invites viewers to spend the next five Saturday nights with adaptations of V.C. Andrews’ lurid thrillers. The first of the bunch, “V.C. Andrews’ Heaven” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14), stars Annalise Basso (“Captain Fantastic”), Julie Benz (“Dexter”), Chris William Martin (“The Vampire Diaries”) and Chris McNally (“Altered Carbon”).
Fans of the creepy and campy are in for a treat. Heaven is the name of a young girl who discovers that her real mother is dead and then given a doll that is said to be a perfect replica of Mom. What could go wrong?
Look for Jason Priestley of “90210” fame to show up later to star in and direct “Fallen Hearts,” the third adaptation in this V.C. Andrews festival.
Other highlights
- Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly star in the 2018 detective spoof “Holmes & Watson” (7 p.m., Starz). Abysmally received by critics, it received four Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture.
- An actress is cast in the remake of a classic movie in the 2019 romance “Rome in Love” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- David Attenborough hosts “Wild Singapore” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG), exploring ways wildlife has adapted to human presence
Cult choice
A freak chemical spill turns breakfast pastries into homicidal maniacs in the 2016 spoof “Attack of the Killer Donuts” (8 p.m. Saturday, TMC).
Series notes
“Million Dollar Mile” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-G) ... “Bring the Funny” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... “So You Think You Can Dance” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A novel dessert on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS) ... Jamie Foxx hosts “Beat Shazam” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).