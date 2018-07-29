Who expects a heartwarming feature from a horror movie star? Ashley Bell (“The Last Exorcism”) directs and appears in “Love & Bananas” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-14), about efforts to free Asian elephants from captivity and cruelty. Along with conservationist Sangdeaun Lek Chailert of the Save Elephant Foundation, she travels through Thailand and Cambodia delivering a blind 70-year-old pachyderm to a sanctuary.
While delivering her precious cargo, Chailert informs Bell and the audience about the plight of most elephants, who are ripped from their environment and relegated to grunt work or performing in circuses, even as their natural habitat is devastated by human encroachment and wars.
- “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” (9 p.m., BET, Paramount, TV-14) recalls the 2012 shooting of a 17-year-old whose death helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement. The story remains powerfully relevant given that Martin was shot by George Zimmerman, a man who was on neighborhood watch and claimed to be acting in self-defense.
The Zimmerman-Martin story raised the issue of Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, which was recently invoked by a shooter to justify his killing of another man in a Florida parking lot. The dead man’s family has hired the Martin family’s lawyer.
- On a similar note, the “POV” documentary “Whose Streets?” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14) also looks at Black Lives Matter protests in Ferguson, Missouri, that were provoked by the killing of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by police. The film documents the riots that engulfed that city as well as the lives of the activists since Brown’s death.
- With another Shark Week in the books, Discovery launches the fourth season of “Diesel Brothers” (9 p.m., TV-14), following Heavy D, Diesel Dave, and the DieselSellerz crew as they look for and buy broken-down trucks and turn them into unique and desirable vehicles. Among their first projects is a monster school bus.
- “Coastal Railways With Julie Walters” offers viewers and armchair travelers a glimpse at some of the more gorgeous rail excursions in the United Kingdom, starting with a ride from Scotland to Cornwall . The four-episode series is streaming on Acorn.
- Netflix begins streaming the French-language period spy-comedy-drama “A Very Secret Service” (TV-MA), set in the early 1960s, a period marked by failed efforts to cling to colonies that inspired the young to break from tradition and embrace a “New Wave” of cultural attitudes.
- Darius and Grace are put to the test on “Salvation” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Plum continues to explore the Jennifer movement on “Dietland” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
- A victim’s sordid secret life comes to light on “Elementary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.