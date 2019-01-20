We live in a golden age of documentaries. There seems to be more ways to watch more nonfiction films every day. That doesn’t mean that all of them are good. Many are too long, too lacking in good footage, too derivative, too obvious, too dependent on cheesy re-enactments, etc.
I can, however, write that the “Independent Lens” documentary “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) is rewarding in every conceivable way. It’s rich in great period and performance footage, filled with insightful commentary by artists and experts, and delightfully crammed with concepts that I had never before encountered. Best of all, its 90-minute running time seemed entirely too brief and had me clamoring for more.
It’s hard to say if “Rumble” is a history of popular music seen through the prism of the Native American experience or the story of America’s indigenous people seen as the chronicle of the country’s musical traditions. It makes a powerful argument that our culture reflects colors and experiences that transcend black and white.
The film opens with the song that provides its title, “Rumble,” by Link Wray. Its powerful, angry, explosive guitar riff is described here as the big bang of rock music, the creation of the power chord, without which there would be no Who, Led Zeppelin, heavy metal or punk. The song remains the only popular instrumental to be banned for inciting riots and is described here as a primal wail arising from Wray’s Shawnee roots.
During the course of “Rumble” we’re introduced to other artists who channeled Native American history and traditional music into their performance style, from blues pioneer Charley Patton (Choctaw and African-American) to big band singer Mildred Bailey (the Pacific Northwest’s Coeur d’Alene people) and Jimi Hendrix, whose part-Cherokee vaudevillian grandmother influenced his sound and style
.
I loved this thoughtful film and I think you will too. If you can’t catch this broadcast, it can be streamed at pbs.org.
Other highlights
- A teen sleuth searches for his father and upsets his school’s social order in the 2019 comedy “Bixler High Private Eye” (6 p.m., Nickelodeon, TV-G).
- Fan favorites perform on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG)
- .
Cult choice
TCM celebrates the career of Denzel Washington with a night of movies that feature some of his best performances, including “Glory” (7 p.m.), for which he was awarded an Oscar
.
