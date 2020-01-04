The recipients of “The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards” (7 p.m. NBC) have yet to be announced, but I can already name four big winners.
Netflix, thought of as a television provider, is associated with three of the movies nominated for Best Motion Picture Drama. “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story” and “The Two Popes” had limited theatrical releases before streaming exclusively on Netflix, a development that has to be troubling for movie makers and exhibitors not named Netflix. “1917” and “Joker” round out the five nominated films. The Eddie Murphy vehicle “Dolemite Is My Name” is one of the five best comedy movies nominated. It is a Netflix picture as well.
Even if they go home without statuettes, Reese Witherspoon, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman have to be considered winners as well, having been nominated for their participation in two nominated projects. Witherspoon stars in both HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and Apple TV Plus’s “The Morning Show,” both nominated in the Best Television Series Drama category. Colman stars in best TV drama nominee “The Crown” and in “Fleabag,” nominated for Best Television Comedy. Waller-Bridge created and stars in “Fleabag” and created “Killing Eve,” nominated for Best Television Drama. Quite an accomplishment for all three women.
This marks the fifth time that Ricky Gervais has hosted the ceremonies. It’s fitting that the creator of the brilliant and caustic series “The Office” as well as “Extras” should bite the Hollywood hand that has fed him for so long. His comments always bring laughs and winces. And perhaps that’s the point. Gervais can be seen in the very dark comedy “After Life,” as a writer for a very bad and very small newspaper adjusting to life after the death of his beloved wife. It streams on Netflix.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Antibiotic use on farm animals; a profile of Shakira.
- Kate tries to balance life and duty on “Batwoman” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14).
- Ray and Smitty have some explaining to do on “Ray Donovan” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- Dre plans his departure on “Power” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- Kidnapped mid-broadcast, a reporter stages a daring escape in the 2020 thriller “Abducted on Air” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins star in the 2019 film biography “Tolkien” (7 p.m., HBO), examining the man behind “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.
- “The Impeachment of Donald J. Trump” (7 p.m., CNN) rounds up the latest news in an ongoing story. A “CNN Special Report” (8 p.m.) follows, recalling the 1999 Senate trial of President William Jefferson Clinton.
- Kara reaches out to Lena on “Supergirl” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG)
- .
- “Worst Cooks in America” (8 p.m., Food, TV-G) returns for an 18th season.
- A survivalist goes it alone, in the buff, on the 11th season premiere of “Naked and Afraid” (9 p.m., Discovery, TV-14).
- A medical drama brings some things into focus on “Work in Progress” (9:53 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
