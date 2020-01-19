It had to happen. The new reality series “Spy Games” (9 p.m., Bravo, TV-14) invites participants to be trained in espionage by three veteran intelligence officers and compete with each other in assignments right out of James Bond movies.
In their first cloak and dagger job, they are trained to infiltrate a black-tie party at a posh mansion and told to retrieve vital information.
All reality shows are essentially absurd, but “Spy Games” is more laugh-out-loud ridiculous than most. Nearly every element of the series is contradictory. The whole point of a secret agent is to remain unseen and blend in. But the essential nature of reality television is to hire good-looking exhibitionists too vain and stupid to ever shut up. All of their assignments are “top secret,” but followed at every moment by cameras, crew and producers. Help yourself.
- The Ryan Murphy produced-spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) moves to its regular slot after a Sunday night preview. Even by the standards of procedurals, this arrives freighted with loaded and manipulative emotional weight.
A 9/11 survivor who rebuilt his NYC station house, Owen (Rob Lowe) is called upon to do similar work for an Austin, Texas, unit wiped out in an industrial catastrophe. Battling cancer and the recent suicide attempt of his gay firefighting son, Owen builds an team of colorful outsiders while trying to bond with the locals, including an EMT captain (Liv Tyler) filled with rage.
As a New Yorker married to a Texan, I have thoughts on how wrong “Lone Star” gets the Lone Star State. But I’ll let real Texans sort that out.
MLK Jr. Day
- A married couple (Ivan Dixon and Abbey Lincoln) suffer indignities in segregated Alabama in the 1964 drama “Nothing But a Man” (7 p.m., TCM). Lincoln was better known as a jazz singer. Dixon may be familiar to viewers old enough to remember “Hogan’s Heroes.”
- The 2016 drama “Hidden Figures” (6 p.m. and 9 p.m., FX, TV-PG) tells the unsung story of three African American female mathematicians essential to NASA’s Mercury program in the early 1960s.
- The 2019 documentary “Emanuel” (8 p.m., Starz) recalls a 2015 mass murder by a white supremacist at a church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.