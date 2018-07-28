The ongoing series “The History of Comedy” (9 p.m., CNN) offers an hourlong look at an entertainment genre that has gone from the margins of pop culture to become a dominant force.
“Drawn to Be Funny” surveys the history of cartoon comedies from the earliest silent works of Fleischer Studios to the international appeal of Mickey Mouse, the antic brilliance of Warner Bros. Animation and six decades of cartoons on television.
“Drawn” does a good job discussing how different comedy genres influenced each other. The talking cartoons of Mickey Mouse appeared just as silent slapstick shorts were vanishing. Charlie Chaplin accurately predicted that Mickey would replace him.
The survey also does an admirable job talking about the economics of the entertainment industry and how movie studio cartoonists were put out to pasture in the 1950s when studios stopped making shorts to introduce feature films. That forced William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, the creators of the Oscar-winning “Tom & Jerry” shorts, to cut their budgets and work for the low-rent ABC network and create the simpler animation behind “The Flintstones.”
Curiously, some of Hanna and Barbera’s lesser works would be recycled a generation later, when Cartoon Network and its Adult Swim division added absurd voices to their characters from “Space Ghost,” “Sealab 2020” and “Birdman.”
“Drawn” concludes with a look at cartoon comedy as it dominates the world of pop culture, from the decades-long prime-time runs of “The Simpsons,” “South Park” and “Family Guy” to billion-dollar film franchises “Toy Story” and “Minions.”
“Drawn” takes an uncritical look at the evolution of the cartoon voiceover. Once the province of singular talents like Mel Blanc, it has become dominated by popular comedians and Hollywood actors.
Completely absent is any discussion of music in the art of cartoon comedy. As a big fan of the “difficult” mid-20th century Carl W. Stalling scores that propelled hundreds of Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies, I think this is a serious omission.
These shortcomings stem from the hourlong treatment of a subject that deserves unending discussion. As one expert opines here, cartoons aren’t a comedy sideline any longer. They are comedy itself. As live-action comedies become more miss than hit, animated features have become one of the most lucrative entertainment genres in Hollywood.
- Amazon Prime streams the sixth and final season of FX’s “The Americans.”
- Dennis Rodman and Martha Stewart help headline the “Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis” (9 p.m., TV-14). The arrival of Demi Moore is supposed to be a surprise, but it’s already been touted by network publicity on YouTube and elsewhere.
Other highlights
- Repeat reports scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS) include a profile of al-Qaida and the new technology behind zoo exhibits.
- Kendrick Lamar guest-stars on “Power” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- General MacArthur returns to the Philippines on “The Pacific War in Color” (7 p.m., Smithsonian).
- After a drone offers a teen evidence of her boyfriend’s cheating, a popular classmate ends up dead in the 2018 shocker “Cheerleader Nightmare” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- A teacher vanishes on the fifth season finale of “Endeavour” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14).
- “The 2000s” (8 p.m., CNN) charts the rise of Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook.
- Discovery creates a programming hybrid with “Naked and Afraid of Sharks” (8 p.m., TV-14). We’ve been spared “Sharks Stalk Alaskan Bush People.” For now.
- An annual fete showcases the town’s peculiar history on “Sharp Objects” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Helen embarks on a spiritual retreat on “The Affair” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- Harlee is framed on “Shades of Blue” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- If the first two episodes are any indication, most of “Who Is America?” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) will be boring, but one segment will prove to be ridiculously revealing.
- The clan gathers for a castle wedding on “Succession” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Series notes
Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Olivia Munn guest-judges on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A prank goes too far on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Steve Harvey hosts “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ...
A copycat murder on “NCIS: New Orleans” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Leslie Jones plays “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14)...
Joel McHale plays “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
