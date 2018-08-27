The sudsy and addictive melodrama “Greenleaf” (9 p.m., OWN, TV-14) enters a third season. The setting of a black megachurch and a dynastic religious family is just about perfect for soap opera, providing financial scandals, crises of faith, sexual identity confusion and family squabbles from the bedroom to the boardroom.
As the season begins, the marital discord between the Bishop (Keith David) and Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) takes a back seat to an IRS audit that threatens to rattle the collection plates.
- As Labor Day looms, summer replacement series begin to sign off, some to never return. Two at least, have been given green lights to return, presumably in summer 2019. Look for Jamie Foxx’s musical contest “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) to return.
NBC obviously likes what it sees on “Making It” (9 p.m., TV-14). This series, hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, has been renewed for a second season.
- TCM spends the day with Hollywood leading man Lew Ayres. Best known for playing a German soldier in the 1930 antiwar drama “All Quiet on the Western Front” (7 p.m.) he would appear in the title role in nine “Dr. Kildare” movies, including “Young Dr. Kildare” (11:15 a.m.) and “Calling Dr. Kildare” (12:45 p.m.).
The movie franchise would be adapted for television from 1961-66, starring Richard Chamberlain (“The Thorn Birds”) as the eponymous doctor.
Ayres’ popularity plummeted when he requested conscientious objector status during World War II. Unlike other actors (Ronald Reagan and John Wayne) who spent the duration of the war in Hollywood, Ayres served in the Medical Corps and received three Battle Stars. His reputation suffered nonetheless.
He would appear as the vice president in the controversial 1962 Washington drama “Advise & Consent” (4:30 p.m.), one of the first studio pictures of the Code era to feature a subplot about homosexuality and to set a scene in a gay bar. Ayres appeared in many TV series, including “The Big Valley,” “The Doris Day Show” and “Highway to Heaven.” He died in 1996.
- On the two-hour special “America Before Columbus” (7 p.m., National Geographic, TV-PG), scientists explore evidence of millions of inhabitants who lived in cities and developed rural economies, canals and infrastructure well before the arrival of conquerors and colonists from the Old World.
- TV-themed DVDs available today include the HBO biopic “Paterno,” starring Al Pacino.
- First-round coverage of U.S. Open Tennis (6 p.m., ESPN).
- “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) enters quarterfinal competition. Live.
- Familiar faces flirt and frolic on “Bachelor in Paradise” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
