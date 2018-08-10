“He was the nicest guy.” The documentary biography “I Am Paul Walker” (8 p.m., Paramount) doesn’t offer terribly deep insights into the child actor-turned-screen heartthrob and action star of “The Fast and the Furious” movies. But it does offer an impressive number of clips and interviews from Walker’s colleagues, friends and family.
We get to see plenty of moments from his early work as a child actor in dog food commercials and appearances in family fare like Michael Landon’s “Highway to Heaven.”
Rich on career details about Walker’s move from eye candy in such movies as “Varsity Blues” to the action sequences of “The Fast and the Furious,” “I Am” has a harder time finding a great deal of conflict or complexity in his private life. He’s praised as a loyal friend and a good brother and someone who’d contribute to charities anonymously and would much rather be in the wild than on a Hollywood soundstage.
Ultimately, he emerges as an impossibly good-looking and confident young man who died too young at a time when his career was defined as “fast and furious.” Fans looking for a defining Paul Walker portrait will have to wait.
Other highlights
- Little League Baseball Regional Finals (6 p.m. and 8 p.m., ESPN).
- Boys basketball action on the Jr. NBA World Championship (6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., Fox).
- A private investigator who specializes in New Age scams aims to take down a fraudulent psychic on “Pink Collar Crimes” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). In a second segment (8 p.m., TV-PG), a real estate mogul associated with hip-hop stars hides a sketchy past.
- A dozen scramble to survive on “Castaways” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
- An expectant couple have no idea that their trusted obstetrician is an “Evil Doctor” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- “Planet Earth: South Pacific” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG) explores how far-flung islands have witnessed strange creatures evolve in isolated environments.
- Performer Rob Van Winkle returns for another season hosting “The Vanilla Ice Project” (9 p.m., DIY). Tonight, he and his team turn a derelict home from the 1970s into a modern pleasure palace.
Cult choice
Gary Cooper and Patricia Neal deliver dollops of unintentionally hilarious dialogue in director King Vidor’s 1949 adaptation of Ayn Rand’s novel “The Fountainhead” (5 p.m., TCM).
Series notes
Pint-sized talents on “Little Big Shots” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-G) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).
