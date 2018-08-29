CBS All Access begins streaming “One Dollar” (TV-MA), a grim crime drama with a narrative hook. Set in a Rust Belt town that the economy forgot, “Dollar” relates the aftermath of a brutal killing by literally following the money. Every time a specific $1 bill changes hands, the story and point of view shift direction to chronicle the bill’s new owner.
Not made available for review, “One Dollar” is certainly different in approach, but hardly the first to employ this storytelling style. Fans of indie films may recall Richard Linklater’s (“Boyhood”) first feature film, “Slacker,” from 1990, where the narrative bounced along from one encounter to the next. In the late 1990s, Showtime ran a series called “Dead Man’s Gun,” which followed a single weapon as it passed on to a new character in every episode.
CBS All Access is a subscription service, with prices starting at $6. In addition to CBS broadcast content, it features unique programming, most notably “The Good Wife” spinoff, “The Good Fight,” and “Star Trek Discovery.” Just how much of its subscriber base consists of “Star Trek” fans has been subject to debate.
In June, All Access began streaming “Strange Angel,” a true-life period tale of rocketry, black magic and sex cults in postwar California. Despite its subject matter, “Angel” has received scant “buzz.”
If CBS All Access has not become a streaming giant to rival Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime, it has fared better than NBC’s Seeso, a comedy-specific subscription service that launched in early 2016 and folded in 2017.
FX has also gotten into the subscription game. FX+ is yet another option in our “unbundled” world. Subscribers can pay roughly $6 for a commercial-free binge of FX’s rich catalog of series that reach back to “The Shield” and “Nip/Tuck.” There’s also AMC Premiere for AMC content. And HBO- and Showtime-specific services as well.
It’s easy to see how some might enjoy these specific offerings. At the same time, unbundled purchases can quickly add up to a price that equals or surpasses the cable bill that “cord-cutting” was supposed to circumvent.
Other highlights
- A second summer season of “The Gong Show” (7 p.m. ABC, TV-PG) concludes.
- Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore and a 1980s soundtrack propel the 1998 comedy “The Wedding Singer” (7 p.m., IFC, TV-14). The only Adam Sandler movie I can stand.
- On two helpings of “Take Two” (ABC, TV-PG), whine country (8 p.m.), a needy little brother (9 p.m.).
- Franklin disciplines an employee on “Snowfall” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Series notes
Sheldon takes NASA to task on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Mrs. Lucifer is not pleased on “Supernatural” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... Christy’s sponsor makes demands on “Mom” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... The brothers work together on “The Originals” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ...
Jim wonders about helping his ex-con mother on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
