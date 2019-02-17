Tonight’s schedule offers two exceptional films about life, society and community. And, as it happens, both documentaries are about skating.
- “POV” presents the 2018 documentary “Minding the Gap” (8 p.m., PBS). It follows three young men friends of the filmmaker as they skateboard their way around Rockford, Illinois. Shot over the course of several years, it shows the boys growing up and bonding, forming a small circle of goofy guys who are comfortable with each other to express themselves about a greater society that appears indifferent to their existence.
Along the way we’re shown rather astounding acts of youthful shenanigans, like breaking into an empty parking garage just so they can skate down its many ramps. The boys find an old computer monitor and smash it. Why? Because it was there.
“Gap” offers a rich and occasionally painful look at what it’s like to grow up as a young man right now. It explores deep themes of masculinity, conformity and alienation without ever indulging in theory. Most of all, it’s an invitation to spend time with this small gang of skaters. Just to hang out. “Gap” is director Bing Liu’s first film. It is nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary and has been described by critics as “an astonishing debut.”
- “United Skates” (7 p.m., HBO) offers an eye-opening look at the role of skating rinks in African-American culture.
Hip-hop legends Salt-N-Pepa, Coolio and Vin Rock of Naughty by Nature and World Class Wreckin’ Cru explain how skating was the center of their world and a place their parents and grandparents all but raised them.
The documentary reveals how regions have developed different skating styles in ways similar to the variations in hip-hop music found in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago or Atlanta.
“Skates” is clearly a film about African-American culture, but it touches on a theme that transcends race. Over the past half-century, Americans have lost humble commercial places to gather
. The closing of these spots affects more than skating. In the 1980s and ’90s, skating centers in Los Angeles were among the only places that rival gangs considered neutral ground.
Other highlights
- A winner is crowned on the season finale of “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Seizures send Barnett to the ER on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Colton returns home to Denver with seven women in tow on “The Bachelor” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).