For the second year in a row, nobody in particular hosts “The Oscars” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14). Having averted criticism last year, the Academy has adopted a philosophy roughly translated as: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
- They may be right. A single Oscar host, a person nearly always a man who represents an entire industry, may be a relic of a bygone era. It reflects a time when moviegoing was a common, unifying experience, offering shared pop cultural references that vast audiences could “get.”
Over the decades, the most successful hosts, including Bob Hope, Johnny Carson and Billy Crystal, offered self-deprecating jokes about the fact that they were not in the running for any serious prizes while offering topical quips about the year’s big movies. It’s no secret that Oscar’s biggest home audiences showed up in the years when major motion pictures dominated the box office and the public imagination. The Academy Awards were on top of the world when they feted “Titanic.” And were quickly forgotten when they gave the Oscar for “Moonlight” to the producers of “La La Land.”
Today’s (non) hosts are faced with a show celebrating films nominated for Best Picture that may be obscure to some. Two movies spent almost no time in movie theaters before streaming on Netflix. Three films are from well-established directors, known for better work than their 2019 efforts. One is a comedy about Nazis that’s not named “The Producers.” Another is the umpteenth adaptation of a 19th-century novel. The most critically acclaimed nominated film is from South Korea.
Hosting the Oscars has also been long burdened by its dueling audiences. You have to entertain the millions in their living rooms while still playing to the audience of stars and big shots in the room. And while the only values home viewers might share is their disdain for movie star piety and grandstanding, Hollywood audiences don’t like to laugh at themselves. Just ask Ricky Gervais, who called out tinsel town hypocrisy at his last Golden Globes gig.
Among Gervais’ peeves was the takeover of the entertainment industry by corporate titans like Netflix, Amazon and Apple.
At the same time, Hollywood’s tech takeover may solve at least one problem. We may see a future Oscar ceremony hosted by Siri and Alexa.
“
- Homeland” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) returns for an eighth season after a hiatus of nearly two years. Carrie (Claire Danes) has had some serious downtime and distractions, having been held and tortured by Russian intelligence and then kept in a psychiatric facility by the CIA.
One could make the case that “Homeland” offers a more serious take on America’s military and intelligence efforts abroad than most news reports. In tonight’s season opener, intelligence director Saul (Mandy Patinkin) engages in a terse argument with a Pakistani counterpart over American strategic objectives that neatly summarizes the goals and shortcomings of our country’s two-decade engagement in Afghanistan.
“Homeland” has been widely praised, and deservedly so. I never knew whether to be impressed or slightly frightened when President Barack Obama described it as his favorite show
.
Other highlights
- Repeat reports scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): the deepest gold mines in the world; hunting with eagles; Easter Island.
- Holly’s theory gets a hostile reception on “The Outsider” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Judd goes into damage-control mode on “Avenue 5” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Jim Carrey returns as a dysfunctional children’s show host on the second season debut of “Kidding” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-14).
- “Wrong Man” (8:50 p.m., Starz) returns with another true-crime-and-conviction saga.
Series notes
“America’s Got Talent” (6 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... To sleep, perchance to kill on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A vacation breaks the budget on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A murder rocks Gotham on “Batwoman” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... A party in a downpour on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.