Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld,” “Boardwalk Empire”) brings his usual intensity to “O.G.” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) as Louis, a gang leader and prison old-timer on the cusp of parole. Beneath his taciturn facade, he’s apprehensive about returning to “normal” life after nearly a quarter-century of institutionalization. So when he takes a sudden, 11th-hour interest in a new arrival being pressured to join the gang life, you have to wonder if his motivation is empathy, or something more self-sabotaging.
The film was shot in an active maximum-security prison and features several guards and inmates in their acting debuts. As such, the setting is also a “star.” The ominous hodgepodge of ugly architecture factory meets grammar school by way of airplane hangar is as oppressive as the din of inmates wailing and near-endless obscenity. In a place like this, Louis’ quiet desperation takes on a dreadful power.
- Behind the chaos of this year’s Oscar buildup is the concern that the entire movie industry is being overshadowed by two entertainment behemoths.
It’s impossible to ignore Netflix. Some fear that awarding “Roma” Best Picture would be a sign of surrender to the streaming service.
Others have argued that with its acquisition of the “Star Wars” and Marvel properties, Disney has become too dominant and that a Best Picture for “Black Panther” would bestow a seal of approval on the studio’s box-office stranglehold.
To underscore the appeal of the Disney catalog, Freeform airs an onslaught of blockbusters this weekend that were either produced by Disney or from companies acquired by the studio, including “Toy Story” (5:40 p.m.), “Toy Story 2” (7:40 p.m.) and “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” (9:45 p.m.).
Other highlights
- Ed Helms and Christina Applegate lead a large cast in the 2015 comedy “Vacation” (5:52 p.m., Bravo), the fifth film in the Griswold family vacation saga.
- A light rinse for the brainwashed on “Ransom” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- The Philadelphia Flyers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action (7 p.m., NBC).
- A near-death survivor feels she’s being followed in the 2019 shocker “Who’s Stalking Me?” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- An entrepreneur’s idea receives a frosty reception in the 2019 romance “Love on the Menu” (7 p.m., Hallmark).
- The Golden State Warriors host the Houston Rockets in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
Cult choice
On the eve of the Oscars, TCM unspools the first two incarnations of “A Star Is Born,” starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March (7 p.m.), and Judy Garland and James Mason (9 p.m.), respectively.
Series notes
“NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... Athena mulls a move on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Two hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS) ... A lawyer fights for the wrongly imprisoned on “Proven Innocent” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).