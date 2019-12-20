You never know where people will find inspiration. Beginning Saturday, Syfy will air short documentary films in a series called “Looking for Leia” (10 p.m. and 10:13 p.m.). Each film profiles women who were motivated to emulate Carrie Fisher’s character Princess Leia from the “Star Wars” movie franchise. Each subject saw strength in a female character who went from being a renegade refugee to a sex object to a general over the course of the saga.
The first segment, “What We Build,” discusses the popularity of “Star Wars” among “makers” and profiles three women without any technical background or training who taught themselves coding and 3D printing to fabricate a fully functional droid. “How We Carrie On” discusses the impact of both Princess Leia and Carrie Fisher and her offscreen work as an author and mental health advocate.
Other episodes will discuss the influence of “Star Wars” and Leia on authors and artists, and how “Star Wars” fandom informs the lives and lifestyles of cosplayers of varying sizes, races and gender inclinations.
One of the best aspects of web-based films is the freedom to tell stories and discuss ideas in formats shorter than TV’s traditional hour or 30-minute lengths. All seven installments of “Looking for Leia” will be available to stream at syfy.com.
- Eddie Murphy hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Lizzo. This year marks the return of two prodigal talents to the “SNL” stage. For decades, both Murphy and Adam Sandler seemed to define themselves as movie stars who would not return to the venue that launched them; 2019 was the year of their return.
Murphy is quite good in the Netflix original biopic “Dolemite Is My Name,” a celebration of raucous comic Rudy Ray Moore and his legendary low-budget movies.
Other highlights
- Boise State and Washington meet in the Las Vegas Bowl (6:30 p.m., ABC).
- A busy hotelier learns her big promotion depends on successful execution of a major holiday bash in the romance “Christmas Hotel”
- (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-G).
- Sparks fly when office rivals host competing parties celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah in the 2019 romance “Double Holiday” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- Hey, chefs, put down your ladles and start spinning your dreidels! Molly Yeh hosts the “Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge” (9 p.m., Food, TV-G) just in time for the festival of lights.
Cult choice
A conflicted priest (Richard Burton) leaves his wife (Eva Marie Saint) for a bohemian beachcomber (Elizabeth Taylor) in the 1965 romance “The Sandpiper” (8:45 p.m., TCM, TV-14).
Series notes
A special gift on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Two helpings of “Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC) ... PBC boxing with Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo (7 p.m., Fox) ... Handsome widower attracts attention on “The Unicorn” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... New doctor draws upon her past on “Carol’s Second Act” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A thunderstruck sock salesman on “Bob (Hearts) Abishola (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
