Bob Newhart and Will Ferrell star in the 2003 comedy fantasy “Elf” (6 p.m. and 8 p.m., AMC).
- Gwen Stefani, Brett Eldredge, Asher Angel and Meg Donnelly perform at “Disney Parks Presents a 25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party” (7 p.m., Disney, TV-G), also featuring Disney stars Booboo Stewart, Kylee Russell, Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone.
- A dating app developer puts her device to work in the 2018 romantic comedy “Mingle All the Way” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- A department store mix-up throws two single parents together in the 2018 romantic comedy “A Twist of Christmas” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
- Tycoons help a young couple in the 1940 holiday fantasy “Beyond Tomorrow” (7 p.m., TCM).
- Cary Grant and Loretta Young star in the 1947 fantasy “The Bishop’s Wife” (8:45 p.m., TCM).
Other highlights
- ollege football action includes Pittsburgh and Clemson facing off in the ACC Championship (7 p.m., ABC), and Northwestern and Ohio State playing for the Big 10 Championship (7 p.m., Fox).
- An author describes a lifetime reading list on “James Mustich, 1,000 Books to Read Before You Die” (8 p.m., CSPAN2).
- California homeowners insist they’ve been terrorized by a demon on “Ghost Adventures” (8 p.m., Travel, TV-PG).
- Claire Foy hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Anderson .Paak
Cult choice
A hypnotized man (Kevin Bacon) has visions of murder in the 1999 thriller “Stir of Echoes” (7:18 p.m., Starz Encore).
Series notes
A key exchange goes smoothly on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Two hours of “Dateline” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., NBC) ... A young celebrity’s arrival unsettles a stodgy couple on “Happy Together” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).