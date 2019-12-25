Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...POOR DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED DUE TO REDUCED VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW-BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE AHEAD OF YOU. &&