What happens when the filmmaker becomes the subject of his film?
The “POV” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) documentary “Midnight Traveler” follows Afghan director Hassan Fazili and his wife and children after the Taliban declares a reward for anyone who will kill him for transgressing their arbitrary and fanatical edicts. Shot on several smartphones, the film portrays the ramifications of religious extremism from the most intimate point of view.
We see Fazili discover that a local imam has called for the closing of his favorite coffee shop, a gathering of like-minded artists and free thinkers. Then we see the family trying to gain asylum to neighboring Tajikistan. The film captures the family in rare moments of bucolic repose as well as the day-to-day banality of seeking asylum: the degrading act of selling your possessions on a moment’s notice and filling out voluminous paperwork demanded by foreign embassies, all while running for your life.
- A hit of sorts, “Manifest” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) returns with back-to-back repeats. For those who missed it, or have already forgotten, it concerns passengers on a routine flight who run into turbulence, only to land in New York to find that years have transpired and all of their loved ones have long considered them missing and/or dead. If that cosmic twist wasn’t enough, all of the survivors begin to hear similar messages from a mysterious cosmic source.
“Manifest” was part of last season’s trend of network series about characters touched by an angel, or something. Its debut coincided with CBS’s cosmic melodrama “God Friended Me,” about those receiving celestial friend requests via social media. CBS continued that theme this year, albeit from a darker perspective, with its series “Evil,” co-starring Michael Emerson as a diabolical mixer who uses the web’s interconnectivity to encourage strangers to commit demonic deeds.
“Manifest” returns with its second season next Monday, Jan. 6.
- Hulu begins streaming the complete second season of “The Orville.” Created by Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”), it combines quirky comedy and social commentary as it reimagines a space-travel melodrama very clearly based on the first incarnation of “Star Trek.”
- A third season of “The Orville” will arrive exclusively on Hulu later in 2020.
Other highlights
- Prizes galore on “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).
- A weapon from a 30-year-old case emerges on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.