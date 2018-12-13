Netflix begins streaming “Roma” (R), one of the most acclaimed movies of the year. Following a recent Netflix trend, “Roma” was entered into film festival competition and given a limited theatrical release in order to qualify for awards consideration. Awarded the Venice Film Festival’s top honor, “Roma” has received three Golden Globe nominations including Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film. It has been named Mexico’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at next year’s Academy Awards.
Shot in black and white and set in Mexico City in the early 1970s, it stars Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, a maid to an upper-middle-class family that has begun to fall apart. Most critics have hailed writer-director Alfonso Cuaron’s lush photography and visual style. He was lauded for his 2013 space epic “Gravity.”
Proof that the streaming service intends to cover every base, today’s new offerings range from highbrow efforts like “Roma” to, well, the fourth season of “Fuller House” (TV-PG). Netflix also begins streaming the six-part miniseries “The Innocent Man” (TV-MA), based on a nonfiction book about a murder in a small town by John Grisham. It also imports the eight-part Australian supernatural series “Tidelanders” (TV-MA), about a community of creatures who are half-human and half-Siren. Something to sample while waiting for Freeform’s mermaid fantasy “Siren” to return next month.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Solstice, as Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” pulls a holiday special, “A Midwinter’s Tale,” out of its cauldron.
- “Into the Okavango” (8 p.m., Nat Geo Wild) explores an African river valley covering three countries that is home to the world’s largest population of African elephants as well as many lions, cheetahs and hundreds of bird species. This once unspoiled habitat currently faces encroachment from development.
- CBS continues its holiday tradition of offering colorized vintage Christmas episodes, the “I Love Lucy Christmas Special” (7 p.m., TV-G) and “The Dick Van Dyke Show: Now in Living Color!” (8 p.m., TV-G).
“Van Dyke” was one of many shows, including “Make Room for Daddy” and “The Andy Griffith Show,” produced by Sheldon Leonard. Before producing, he played small parts in many movies and appeared as Nick the bartender in the 1946 Frank Capra holiday fantasy “It’s a Wonderful Life” (7 p.m., USA, TV-PG). His first and last names inspired the lead characters on “The Big Bang Theory.”
Other highlights
- Manfred promises revenge on “Midnight, Texas” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Mike’s shopping list grows on “Last Man Standing” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
- Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams host “The 87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” (7 p.m., VH1, TV-14) offers a salute to the troops.
- A venture capitalist returns to her small town to save a bookstore in the 2018 romance “Christmas Around the Corner” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG). Now that’s a fantasy!
- Former sweethearts reunite in the 2018 romance “Homegrown Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- Margaret realizes she may be dating the Zodiac Killer on “The Cool Kids” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Fred Savage hosts the season finale of “Child Support” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Fortune cookies crumble on “Hell’s Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- “Mike Judge’s Tales From the Tour Bus” (9 p.m., Cinemax, TV-MA) profiles Morris Day and the Time.
Cult choice
TCM offers back-to-back tales of earnest teachers beset by juvenile delinquents. A teacher (Glenn Ford) uses jazz to soothe angry teens (Vic Morrow and Sidney Poitier) in the 1955 drama “Blackboard Jungle” (7 p.m.), a film that caused riots with its theme song, “Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley and the Comets. Poitier returns to play the teacher in the 1967 drama “To Sir, With Love” (9 p.m.), starring Lulu, who turned the theme song into a No. 1 hit.
Series notes
Eddie’s Christmas plans upset his mother on “Fresh Off the Boat” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Burning embers on “Speechless” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Two hours of “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).