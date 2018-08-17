Showtime adds a new documentary to its classic rock collection. “Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow” (8 p.m., TV-14) recalls the band at the center of the 1970s Southern Rock scene in a film as shaggy, informed and affectionate as any fan could desire.
It concentrates on the band’s first incarnation, before the 1977 plane crash that killed lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and his sister, Cassie Gaines, a vocalist for the band.
Mostly narrated by original member Gary Rossington, it often unfolds like a family home movie. Essentially, it’s about a group of boys from the mossy Deep South who came together as teenagers, sharing adolescent milestones and a goofy slang all their own.
Rich in period footage and personal movies and photographs, “If I Leave” even sheds new light on the origin of the band’s name.
While it has been well established that Lynyrd Skynyrd was a disrespectful variation on the name of a stern high school gym teacher, Rossington offers a new detail. Like most goofy guys at the time, they were obsessed with the 1963 Allan Sherman comedy song “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh.” One of its many silly lyrics include, “You remember Leonard Skinner; He got ptomaine poisoning last night after dinner.” Skinner became a standard of their group banter. Only later, when they found out that they had a teacher/tormenter with the same name did they realize that fate had given them the moniker for their emerging band!
It’s curious that we’re talking about Skynyrd some 40 years after the original band’s tragic end. I’m hard-pressed to recall pop artifacts from 1937 that were obsessed over in the late 1970s. A staple of classic rock radio, Skynyrd arrived when rock had already reached a mature, self-referential phase. Their two best-known songs are about other musicians. “Free Bird” mourns Duane Allman, and “Sweet Home Alabama” offers a spirited retort to Neil Young’s polemical “Southern Man.”
Other highlights
- In NFL preseason action, the Houston Texans host the San Francisco 49ers (7 p.m., NBC) and the Dallas Cowboys host the Cincinnati Bengals (6 p.m., Fox)
- The makers of “Sesame Street” introduce the new cartoon “Esme & Roy” (8:30 a.m., HBO, TV-Y).
- A bad tax adviser loots her clients’ accounts on “Pink Collar Crimes” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- A colleague suggests Shaun visit with a therapist on “The Good Doctor” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
- A newlywed discovers that her perfect husband has an evil twin in the 2017 shocker “Married to a Murderer” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- Two episodes of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS) ... A two-hour “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC).
