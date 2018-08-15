The Material Girl turns 60 today. To celebrate Madonna’s big day, HDNet Movies will air five of her films, including “Shanghai Surprise” (3 p.m.), “Who’s That Girl” (4:40 p.m.), “Body of Evidence” (6:15 p.m.), “Dangerous Game” (8 p.m.) and “Swept Away” (9:50 p.m.).
However we may feel about the singer’s birthday, a marathon of Madonna movies is hardly a cause for celebration.
Her strength as a performer was best captured in music videos, short films for marketing purposes featuring lip syncing, close-ups and exaggerated gestures. While the editing of early MTV videos certainly changed the style of movies, they were not about “acting.” Because words were supplanted by song, these clips often evoked the spirit of silent films.
Because she was all but created by MTV, it’s no wonder that so many of Madonna’s films are so bad, receiving heaps of derisive Razzie nominations for the worst in movies: “Shanghai Surprise” received seven; “Who’s That Girl” five and “Body of Evidence” six. She won the Worst Actress Razzie for each of those films.
- They say some cities never sleep. What if you tried to keep up with four? “Nightwatch Nation” (9 p.m., A&E, TV-14) offers viewers the chance to ride along with EMT units from Yonkers, New York; Austin, Texas; Tucson, Arizona; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as they complete their overnight shifts, responding to stroke victims, overdoses, six-car pile-ups and a malfunctioning defibrillator.
This 10-episode series from producer Dick Wolf follows “Live PD” (7 p.m., A&E, TV-14), covering police in cities all over the country in real time.
Other highlights
- Ocean predators head to a new feeding ground in the 2017 shocker “Trailer Park Shark” (6 p.m., Syfy, TV-14).
- NASCAR Camper World Truck racing action (7:30 p.m., Fox), live from Bristol, Tennessee.
- On two helpings of “Trial & Error” (NBC, TV-14), a retrial looms (8 p.m.), Josh lacks focus (8:30 p.m.).
- Survivors of a shark attack share subconscious visits from a supernatural predator in the 2018 shocker “Nightmare Shark” (8 p.m., Syfy, TV-14).
- A new client becomes a killer’s latest victim on “Take Two” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Bonnie suffers a professional setback on “American Woman” (9 p.m., Paramount, TV-14).
- Teddy hopes to profit from Franklin’s need on “Snowfall” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Series notes
A rough trip to the altar on “The Big Bang Theory” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Musical chairs on “Ellen’s Game of Games” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Rob Riggle, Ed Helms and Regina Hall joke around on “The Gong Show” (7 p.m. ABC, TV-PG) ... An animated episode of “Supernatural” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... Making friends on “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).
Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Alec Baldwin hosts “Match Game” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Tobias rallies his forces on “Black Lightning” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... The romantic cat is out of the bag on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A father holds his daughter captive on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.