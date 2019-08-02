NFL greats join the pantheon at the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony (6 p.m., ESPN), live from Canton, Ohio.
Preseason pro football is upon us, much to the joy of NBC, which broadcasts the generally well-rated games. HBO’s preseason series “Hard Knocks” premieres this Tuesday. Narrated by Liev Schreiber, it has received 18 Sports Emmy Awards since premiering in 2001. This year, “Hard Knocks” will follow the Oakland Raiders’ training camp.
- As it has for many years, TCM devotes August to its “Summer Under the Stars” film series, showcasing the films of a single actor over a 24-hour period. Saturday’s “star” belongs to Marlon Brando, arguably one of the most influential actors of the 20th century. Look for “A Streetcar Named Desire” (4:45 p.m., TV-PG) and “On the Waterfront” (7 p.m., TV-PG), two celebrated masterpieces directed by Elia Kazan.
At the height of his fame as a dramatic star, Brando took a chance on a musical and appears (and sings!) as Sky Masterson in “Guys and Dolls” (10:30 p.m., TV-G).
Brando’s mumbling performance and offscreen antics during the production of the 1962 remake of “Mutiny on the Bounty” (1:30 p.m., TV-PG) had him branded as a difficult star. He would have to audition to land his comeback role in the 1972 blockbuster “The Godfather,” a part he parodied in the 1990 comedy “The Freshman” (3:15 a.m., TV-14).
Note: “The Godfather” and “The Godfather: Part II” are no longer streaming on Netflix. “Part III” is also gone, if anyone cares.
- Speaking of Oscar winners and Netflix, HBO airs “The Favourite” (7 p.m., TV-MA), a dark comedy and costume period piece about the intrigue in Queen Anne’s court. Look for Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman, who took home the Best Actress Oscar at the most recent Academy Awards. She will return, fully sceptered, as the middle-aged Queen Elizabeth II, taking over from Claire Foy in Netflix’s period drama “The Crown,” returning this fall.
Colman can also be seen, in a very different light, as the nightmare stepmother figure in “Fleabag,” streaming two seasons on Amazon Prime.
Other highlights
- Tim Tebow hosts the two-hour season finale of “Million Dollar Mile” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-G).
- A dark force must be challenged on repeat helpings of the 2019 sequel “Descendants 3” (7 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday, Disney, TV-G).
- A woman caring for her ex’s military service dog finds her life changed in the 2019 romance “Love & Sunshine” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- Heaven moves into a disturbing family mansion in the 2019 shocker “V.C. Andrews’ Dark Angel” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- David Attenborough profiles the creatures who have acclimated to urban rooftops and drainage systems on “Wild Singapore” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-G).
Series notes
Professional boxing (7 p.m., Fox) ... “Press Your Luck” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS, r).