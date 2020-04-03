A blockbuster from the Eisenhower era that remains a television tradition during Holy Week, the 1956 epic “The Ten Commandments” (6 p.m., ABC, TV-G) comes early this year. Normally, this retelling of the story of Moses (Charlton Heston) airs on the night before Easter. This represents director Cecil B. DeMille’s second crack at the Exodus story. He made a silent version of “The Ten Commandments” in 1923.
At the time of its release, “Ten” was the most expensive movie ever made. Toiling on the opposite end of the cinematic spectrum, producer/director Roger Corman has churned out hundreds of low-budget features in his seven decades in show business.
To celebrate Corman’s 94th birthday, the movie streaming service Shout Factory will be streaming a marathon of grade-Z shockers, including “The Wasp Woman,” “Attack of the Crab Monsters,” “Chopping Mall,” “Crazy Mama” and so many more.
Viewers can find the Corman marathon at ShoutFactoryTV.com or on the Shout Factory app on their Roku, Fire, Apple or Android devices.
- In anticipation of the final episode of ABC’s “Modern Family,” the USA network will devote Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. early Sunday to the sitcom that began its first season in 2009. USA has been syndicating “Modern Family” reruns since 2013.
Other highlights
- “Frankie Drake Mysteries” (6 p.m., Ovation, TV-14) enters its third season.
- A woman begins to suspect that a new friend’s close ties with her daughter might be based on something evil in the 2020 shocker “Mommy Is a Murderer” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- “The Zoo” (8 p.m., Animal Planet, TV-PG) enters its fourth season.
- Flirtation is on the menu during a food truck competition in the 2020 romance “You’re Bacon Me Crazy” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Cult choice
TCM celebrates the early films of director Peter Bagdanovich: “Targets” (7 p.m., TV-PG) and the 1971 adaptation of Larry McMurtry’s coming-of-age Texas novella “The Last Picture Show” (8:45 p.m., TV-MA). TCM host Ben Mankiewicz will interview Bagndonovich on a series of podcasts, “The Plot Thickens,” beginning on April 28.
Series notes
A hacker can help on “Hawaii-Five-O” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... It came from outer space on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Smugglers target a cruise ship on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Restaurant repair on “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
