Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 46 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS ANDERSON BELL BOSQUE COMANCHE CORYELL FALLS FREESTONE HAMILTON HENDERSON HILL LAMPASAS LEON LIMESTONE MCLENNAN MILAM MILLS ROBERTSON IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COLLIN COOKE DALLAS DELTA DENTON EASTLAND ELLIS ERATH FANNIN GRAYSON HOOD HOPKINS HUNT JACK JOHNSON KAUFMAN LAMAR MONTAGUE NAVARRO PALO PINTO PARKER RAINS ROCKWALL SOMERVELL STEPHENS TARRANT VAN ZANDT WISE YOUNG THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, ARLINGTON, ATHENS, BONHAM, BOWIE, BRECKENRIDGE, BRIAR, BRIDGEPORT, BUFFALO, BURLESON, CALVERT, CAMERON, CANTON, CARROLLTON, CENTERVILLE, CISCO, CLEBURNE, CLIFTON, COMANCHE, COMMERCE, COOPER, COPPERAS COVE, CORSICANA, DALLAS, DE LEON, DECATUR, DENISON, DENTON, DUBLIN, EAST TAWAKONI, EASTLAND, EDGEWOOD, EMORY, ENNIS, FAIRFIELD, FLOWER MOUND, FORNEY, FORT HOOD, FORT WORTH, FRANKLIN, FRISCO, GAINESVILLE, GATESVILLE, GLEN ROSE, GOLDTHWAITE, GORMAN, GRAHAM, GRANBURY, GRAND SALINE, GREENVILLE, GROESBECK, GUN BARREL CITY, HAMILTON, HEARNE, HEATH, HICO, HILLSBORO, JACKSBORO, JEWETT, KAUFMAN, KILLEEN, LAMPASAS, LEWISVILLE, MARLIN, MCKINNEY, MERIDIAN, MEXIA, MIDLOTHIAN, MINERAL WELLS, NOCONA, NORMANGEE, OAK TRAIL SHORES, OAKWOOD, OLNEY, PALESTINE, PARIS, PLANO, POINT, RANGER, ROCKDALE, ROCKWALL, SHERMAN, STEPHENVILLE, SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEAGUE, TEMPLE, TERRELL, VALLEY MILLS, VAN, WACO, WAXAHACHIE, WEATHERFORD, WILLS POINT, AND WORTHAM.