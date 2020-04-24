We used to count on HBO for television movies as good as “Bad Education” (7 p.m., TV-MA). A finely observed drama set in small-town bureaucracy, it proves once again that you don’t need superheroes, celebrities or billionaires to make stories interesting.
It helps to have a great cast. Hugh Jackman is cast wonderfully against type as Dr. Frank Tassone, the superintendent of schools in Roslyn, New York, a wealthy town on the North Shore of Long Island, where residents pay a premium for a stellar school system.
Sporting a terrific New York accent, Allison Janney (“I, Tonya,” “The West Wing,” “Mom”) plays his assistant superintendent, Pam Gluckin, who has made herself an indispensable cog in a well-oiled machine. Ray Romano returns to the Long Island setting of “Everybody Loves Raymond” to play school board president Bob Spicer.
A tale of class, greed and aspiration in a tight-knit community, “Bad Education” takes a darkly comic turn when a series of mishaps reveals a pattern of embezzlements and a scandal that explodes when people’s best intentions dovetail with their own self-interests and a desire to protect “one of their own.”
“Bad” also celebrates the diligent work of student journalists who dared challenge a prevailing atmosphere of boosterism to break a major story well ahead of the giants of the New York media.
Highly recommended.
Other highlights
- A surrogate faces dangers when she moves in with her unhinged client in the 2020 shocker “Dying for Motherhood” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- On two helpings of “The Zoo” (Animal Planet, TV-PG): tiger dentistry (7 p.m.); a fruit bat takes flight (8 p.m.).
- The documentary series “Life Story” (8 p.m., BBC America) explains why some animal species dominate.
- A matchmaker and a detective investigate the murder of a romance writer on “Matchmaker Mysteries” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-PG).
Cult choice
A charismatic Arkansas charmer (Andy Griffin) becomes a media demagogue in the 1957 drama “A Face in the Crowd” (4:45 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), co-starring Patricia Neal, Anthony Franciosa and Walter Matthau. Lee Remick’s first film. Directed by Elia Kazan.
Series notes
A former patient goes rogue on “Bull” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, r) ... A boy stuck in a well needs rescuing on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS) ... A subpar gastropub needs help on “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
