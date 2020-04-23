Fans of the old-fashioned legal thriller could do worse than the miniseries “Defending Jacob,” streaming its first three episodes on Apple TV+. That’s not to say they could do much better.
Based on a novel by the same name by William Landay, “Jacob” stars Chris Evans (“Knives Out” and various films from the Marvel omniverse) and Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey”) as a handsome couple in a safe and affluent Boston suburb. He’s district attorney Andy Barber, and she’s his wife, Laurie, always seen jogging, raising money for charity and listening to podcasts the kinds of things happy, upper-middle-class women do. Until tragedy strikes.
Early on, their son Jacob’s (Jaeden Martell) school goes into sudden lockdown. But rather than a shooter situation, it is revealed that one of his classmates’ body has been found in a nearby wood.
It’s hard to describe the episode without giving too much away. But then again, the show is promoted as the story of a father who would do anything to protect his son. So, we spend the better part of an hour reaching a forgone conclusion. District attorney Andy is hopelessly conflicted when more than a shadow of suspicion falls upon Jacob.
Many legal melodramas of this nature have been told as two-hour movies. The pace of the storytelling is definitely slowed down by any number of Andy’s preposterous choices. Michelle Dockery has chosen to play Laurie with a distant manner and affectless voice that suggest some kind of antidepressants at work. And maybe it’s my quarantine hygiene speaking, but Andy seems overgroomed as a civil servant. A miniseries of this nature requires a serious investment in time. I suggest you spend it elsewhere.
- Also streaming on Apple TV+, “Beastie Boys Story” offers a variation on the documentary, with director Spike Jonze speaking directly to the audience, commenting on the film along with surviving band members Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz, discussing the camaraderie, creativity and anarchy that contributed to the band’s enduring appeal.
- Ricky Gervais returns to his series “After Life,” streaming on Netflix. He’s a distraught widower who turns his grief into a kind of “superpower,” the ability to say whatever’s on his mind, to anyone about anything, because he’s long past caring. A role Gervais was born to play.
- Chris Hemsworth stars as a mercenary in the 2020 thriller “Extraction,” now streaming on Netflix.
- Second- and third-round choices emerge on the 2020 NFL Draft (6 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFL).
- Sports networks aren’t the only ones converging to offer quarantine comfort food. The 2005 adaptation of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (7 p.m., TV-PG) can be seen on E!, Syfy and USA.
- Harrison Ford stars in the retro-thrillers “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (7 p.m., Paramount) and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (9:20 p.m., Paramount), as well as in the 1994 Tom Clancy adaptation “Clear and Present Danger” (6:30 p.m., ShowX).
- Johnny Depp shows off his versatility in Tim Burton’s 2005 adaptation of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (8 p.m., Freeform, TV-PG) and as an undercover agent in the 1997 thriller “Donnie Brasco” (9 p.m., Sho2).
Other highlights
- Dembe’s friend may be in danger on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- An angry teen enrolls at an all-girls school to gain proximity to the woman who abandoned her as an infant in the 2020 shocker “Remember Me, Mommy?” (7 p.m., LMN, TV-14).
- “Somewhere South” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) explores the importance of greens in the regional cuisine.
- Fatal overdoses stalk the catwalk on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
The 1956 Douglas Sirk melodrama “There’s Always Tomorrow” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-PG) reunites Fred MacMurray and Barbara Stanwyck from Billy Wilder’s noir classic “Double Indemnity” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG).
Series notes
Undercover behind bars on “MacGyver” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) .
Stolen remains on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes the Jonas Brothers, Lester Holt and Chvrches on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC).
