Concerts
★ Stars Over Texas Jamboree, eighth anniversary show with Bridgett Huffhines, Johnnie Bradshaw, Danny Ragland, Rick Buckner, Teresa Byford, Ann Harder, Danielle Botts and Kendra Remedios, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior adults, $10 for students, free for those 12 and younger.
H Baylor University Jazz Ensemble, “Moonlight Serenade,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $5, free for those 65 years and older, available at baylor.edu/tickets and Bill Daniel Student Center.
★ Muscadine Bloodline with Brandon Ray and Jordan Fletcher, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Honest Men and Little Image with Thinking Caps, 8 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 in advance, $13 day of show.
Spin Connection Second Anniversary Party with The Black Cassettes, Sketchy Trench, Rewound Generation, King Country and the JESSES, 5 p.m. Saturday, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5.
★ Brent Jones and Waco Community Choir, “Open Your Mouth and Say Something” CD release party, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Victorious Life Church, 7459 I-35, Robinson.
VA/Backyard Suicide Prevention Event with Los Roachez, Gordon Collier Band, 35 South, Sloppy Joe, Dempsy Trio, Eric & Thomas and Darrell & Isaac, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Upcoming
Baylor Winds, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Baylor Symphonic Band and Baylor Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $75-$40.
John Mark McMillan, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $42 VIP.
Scooter Brown, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Satisfaction: A Rolling Stones Tribute, 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.
Sister Hazel, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Jennifer Knapp, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15.
Baylor Faculty Piano Recital, “Music of Claude Debussy,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall; free
Baylor Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Strahan, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $18.
Royce Montgomery’s “The Big Show,” 7 p.m. Sept. 29, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12, $15 VIP, available at the Lee Lockwood Library, Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, Beauty Mark I and II, and Boss Up Barbershop.
T. Graham Brown, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Passion Worship Night with Louis Giglio and Travis Greene, 7 p.m. Sept. 30, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; $25, $40 deluxe.
Clint Black, 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
The Collection with Quiet Company, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.The Toadies, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Casey Donahew, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Haggard & Jones (Noel and Ben Haggard, Georgette Jones), 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45 and $50.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.
Michael Martin Murphey, Nov. 3, Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton. Tickets go on sale Sept. 24.
Noah Gunderson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave.; $40 in advance, $45 day of show.
Soprano Marjorie Owens, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for Baylor students, faculty and staff.
Tracy Byrd, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15
Michael Martin Murphey, Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.and $20.
Robert Earl Keen, Cosmic Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Local bands
Pat McKee Trio, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s Restaurant, 217 Mary Ave.
Backroads (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras (jazz), 7-10 p.m. Friday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Texas Heartbeat (country) 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Pat McKee Trio, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sat- urday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 9 p.m. Saturday, Bucksnort Saloon, 275 Live Oak Street, Marlin.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Horton Duo, Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 7-8 p.m. Sept. 14, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), 7-10 p.m. Sept. 14, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), 7 p.m. Sept. 14, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Byron Swann Band, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Fang Dango Band, 7-11 p.m. Sept. 15, Elk’s Lodge Post 2881, 3859 Old Lorena Road, Hewitt; free.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Eddy.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 18, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
The Morticians, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 26, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 26, Taqueria No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring; free.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 28, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), Saturday Sip ’n’ Swirl, 8 p.m. Sept. 29, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Brainbell Janglers, 8-11:30 p.m Sept. 29, Honey Hole Bar, 3146 State Highway 14, Mexia; free.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 4, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
On stage
“Newsies,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Sept. 13-15, 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Sept. 15-16, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and matinees.
H Kountry Wayne, 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $35.
H Stand Up Comedy, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
“Dear Edwina,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and 2 p.m. Sept. 16, Jones Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 1 p.m. Sept. 18, Waco Hall; $10, $5 for children 12 and younger at Jones Theatre ; $3 children, adult chaperones free at Waco Hall . Tickets at baylor.edu/theatre.
“Godspell,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26-29, Oct. 2-5 and 9-12, 2 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and 14, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Art exhibits
“Writing On The Wall,” Banksy exhibit opening, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. “First Look: Banksy Reveal!” preview with “Saving Banksy” screening at Waco Hippodrome and talk with collector Brian Greif, 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, Cultivate 7twelve; $30, online at eventbrite.com.
Second annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, through Sept. 29, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Hours: 2-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-midnight Friday-Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Free.
“Parlor: A Room By Many Names,” through Nov. 18, Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 14, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.; free.
“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Etc.
Wortham Blues Fest with Classie Ballou, 3 p.m.-midnight Saturday, downtown Wortham; $10, $5 for children. Ballou will play at 8 p.m.
Lecture by Mark Lach (“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” designer), “From Wreck Site to Exhibition: My Creative Journey,” 2 p.m. Sept. 13, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Ken Burns, Baylor University Beall-Russell Lecture, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Waco Hall; free, but tickets required for admission. Tickets available at the Bill Daniel Student Center ticket office.
Waco Cultural Arts Fest, Oct. 5-7, Indian Spring Park and Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Dogtoberfest, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25.
Silobration with Johnnyswim and Drew Holcomb, Oct. 19-20, Magnolia Market 601 Webster Ave.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Peppermint” and “The Nun.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.