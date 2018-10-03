Concerts
H Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Doo Wop Edition with Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Sandra Hawkins, Glenda Cheek, Dickie Rosser and J.R. Sanchez, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Advance tickets available at Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music.
Thomas Csorba, 8 p.m. Thursday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $13.
Baylor Opera Theater, First Friday, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
H Max Stalling, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $27 and $15.
Jordan Searcy, Davis and Jacob Humber, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $13.
H The Gray Havens, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $15.
Local bands
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Pat McKee and Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Friday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, “First Friday Jazz,” 7 p.m. Friday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Out Of The Blue (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Justin Cole, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Dave Wild Duo With Chuck Jennings, 7 p.m. Saturday, The Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
$5 Shake, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
On stage
H “Godspell,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Tuesday-Oct. 12, 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 14, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, $17 for Baylor students, faculty and staff, available online at www.baylor.edu/theatre.
H Stevie Walker-Webb, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.
“Blue Stockings,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Ball Performing Arts Center, McLennan Community College.
Avant Chamber Ballet with Midway Camerata orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Midway Independent School District Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive, Hewitt; $20, $15 students, available online at www.eventbrite.com.
Stand-Up Comedy in Costume with Michael McBrine, Oct. 28, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
”American Hero,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-10, Music and Theatre Arts Theatre, McLennan Community College.
”Once,” Waco Civic Theatre, Nov. 9-10 and 15-17, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
”Elf, Jr. — The Musical,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18, , Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12 and $8.
”The Nutcracker” with Ballet Frontier of Texas and the Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Waco Hall; $65 to $40.
Art exhibits
H “John James Audubon: Life, Work & Legacy,” through Nov. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Free.
H “UnBound Art,” 6-10 p.m. Friday and through Oct. 29, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. “Keys To Collaboration,” exhibit closing, 6-7 p.m. Oct. 29.
“Writing On The Wall,” Through Nov. 17 Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. “An Evening With Brian Greif,” 6-7 p.m. Nov. 16; $12. “Coffee and Closing Thoughts,” Nov. 17; $5.
Meet & Catch Up, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. first Wednesday of the month, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Brazos Fine Art Show and Gala, Nov. 9-11, Hilton Waco, 113 University Parks Drive. Gala is 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 9.
“Parlor: A Room By Many Names,” Through Nov. 18, Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, Thursday-Oct. 13, Extraco Events Center grounds, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $15, children 7 and younger free, $5 parking. Performers include Kevin Fowler, Friday; Koe Wetzel, Saturday; Mike Ryan, Wednesday; Flatland Cavalry, Oct. 11; Dylan Scott, Oct. 12; Whiskey Myers, Oct. 13. Hours: 6-11 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday and Oct. 12, noon-midnight Saturday and Oct. 13, noon-11 p.m. Sunday, 2-11 p.m. Monday, 4-11 p.m. Tuesday-Oct. 11.
Veterans and War Exhibit, Thursday-Nov. 10, History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St., West. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Free.
Waco Cultural Arts Fest, 6-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Indian Spring Park and Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; free.
Brazos Forum, “Kaleidoscope: A World Of Wonder,” Oct. 24, Mayborn Museum, 1300 University Parks Drive; $130 for non-members, $90 for members, meal reservation deadline is Oct. 18.
Silobration with Johnnyswim and Drew Holcomb, Oct. 19-20, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.
Fright Night at the Rite 2.0, 7 p.m. Oct. 26 (adults only) and 4 p.m.-midnight Oct. 27 (Family Night), Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $25 for Adults Only Night, $15 and $8 for Family Night, available online at purplepass.com/#175169 and purplepass.com/#175663.
Dallas Museum of Art curator Nichole Myers, 2018 Allbritton Art Institute lecture, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Paul Foster Campus for Business and Innovation, Baylor University.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “A Star Is Born,” “Venom” and ”Shine.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.